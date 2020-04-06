Public Theater Cancels Events Through May 17; Joe's Pub Through May 30
The Public Theater has just announced that it will cancel all events through May 17, 2020 (previously April 12). Read the full statement below:
Over the past few weeks, The Public has been focused on listening to our communities, supporting our artists, and banding together to meet this moment. As we continue to support citywide efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, we've decided to cancel all Public Theater activities and live performances through May 17 with Joe's Pub events being cancelled through May 31.
Current ticket holders have been sent an email with additional details on their cancelled performance but for inquiries, email tickets@publictheater.org or call 212.967.7555.The Public's flagship building at 425 Lafayette Street is currently closed for public access, and this includes the Box Office. For those wanting to connect with our Box Office team, please hold until we are able to re-open the facility.
Thank you for continuing to stand with us. Please consider making a gift today.
As we all navigate this situation together, we are reminded that the heartbeat of community is shared moments of gathering together. While nothing can fully replace those in-person connections, we have been working diligently to create digital artistic experiences and content to remain connected with you.
Please take care of yourselves and each other and thank you for being a part of The Public community.
Together We Power The Public.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
According to The Wrap, AMC Entertainment's credit rating has gone down to CCC- from B, which takes the company from a?oehighly speculativea?? to a?oeD... (read more)
Disney on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Concert Will Be Streamed to Raise Money For BC/EFA's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund
The one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' will be streamed to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS'... (read more)
8,578 Audience Members of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in Seoul Will Be Monitored After Two Cast Members Test Positive For COVID-19
The Seoul City government will monitor all 8,578 audience members who attended a performance of The Phantom of the Opera at Blue Square in Yongsan-gu,... (read more)
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Original Cast Recording Released Today
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, the new musical based on the acclaimed DreamWorks Animation film, has announced that Ghostlight Records has released its original... (read more)
Disney Theatricals Releases Downloadable Children's Activities For THE LION KING, FROZEN, and More
Disney Theatrical Productions is offering free downloadable creative activities for educators and parents from their shows, including The Lion King, M... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR; Encourages Fans to Submit Videos Singing Along
Andrew Lloyd Webber has taken to Twitter to perform a bit from Jesus Christ Superstar, in honor of Easter approaching.... (read more)