Public Theater Cancels Events Through May 17; Joe's Pub Through May 30

The Public Theater has just announced that it will cancel all events through May 17, 2020 (previously April 12). Read the full statement below:

Over the past few weeks, The Public has been focused on listening to our communities, supporting our artists, and banding together to meet this moment. As we continue to support citywide efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, we've decided to cancel all Public Theater activities and live performances through May 17 with Joe's Pub events being cancelled through May 31.



Current ticket holders have been sent an email with additional details on their cancelled performance but for inquiries, email tickets@publictheater.org or call 212.967.7555.The Public's flagship building at 425 Lafayette Street is currently closed for public access, and this includes the Box Office. For those wanting to connect with our Box Office team, please hold until we are able to re-open the facility.



Thank you for continuing to stand with us. Please consider making a gift today.



As we all navigate this situation together, we are reminded that the heartbeat of community is shared moments of gathering together. While nothing can fully replace those in-person connections, we have been working diligently to create digital artistic experiences and content to remain connected with you.



Please take care of yourselves and each other and thank you for being a part of The Public community.



Together We Power The Public.





