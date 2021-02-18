Private Equity Group ZMC Buys The Second City

ZMC said today that it has acquired The Second City, the world's premier brand in improvisation and sketch-based comedy entertainment and education. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in Chicago in 1959, The Second City is an iconic brand that has become the most influential and prolific comedy empire in the world. The company has expanded beyond the theatrical stage in Chicago, establishing a strong and growing presence in North America through dozens of partnerships, among thousands of students, and with hundreds of Fortune 1000 clients.

"We are very excited to partner with management and the incredible talent at The Second City to grow the brand and build a diverse organization that elevates all voices," said Jordan Turkewitz, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner at ZMC. "Over its sixty-year history, The Second City has been home to some of the most beloved names in comedy, and we plan on building the next generation of comedy talent by investing in people and creativity."

Steve Johnston, The Second City President, said: "We are thrilled to work with ZMC as we continue to transform the company into an equitable and thriving environment while delivering world-class comedy to our audiences. I want to thank the talent, staff, alumni and audiences of The Second City for supporting us on our journey."

Houlihan Lokey acted as financial advisor and Mayer Brown LLP acted as legal advisor to The Second City. Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal advisor to ZMC.