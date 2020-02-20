Positions with the Public Theater, Florida Studio Theatre, Asolo Rep, Nashville Rep, More in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds, 2/20

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 2/20/2020. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Public Relations Manager

REPORTS TO: Marketing Director GENERAL SUMMARY: Responsible for the public relations and publicity needs of Asolo Repertory Theatre including all productions, events and fundraising activities, playing a key role in the promotion of Asolo Rep's mission and overall brand. Create and maintain favorable public image of the entire organization through preparation and distribution of information to newspapers, periodicals, television, radio and other forms of media. POSITIONS SUPERVISED: No direc... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Arts Adminstration Intern

Arts Administration Intern May-August 2020 20 hours per week to take place M-F, between the hours of 9-5pm; collaborative schedule to be determined at start of internship (minimum of 16 weeks) Stipend: $200/month Interested in a career in arts management, arts education, or non-profit fundraising? College students and graduates are encouraged to apply for a four-month internship with The Theatre Lab, Washington's largest theatre school. ABOUT THE THEATRE LAB The mission of The Theatr... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Tessitura Administrator

Reports to: Marketing Director Status: Exempt, full time, salaried General Summary: Provide day-to-day and long-range management of Asolo Rep's Tessitura Customer Relationship Management system, ensuring that the organization makes the best possible use of the system cross-functionally as related to the Ticket Services, Marketing, Development, Education, and Finance departments. This position is responsible for entering, analyzing and mining data and developing daily reports and queries u... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Director

Artistic Director Nashville Repertory Theatre is now inviting qualified candidates to submit applications for the role of Artistic Director (AD). Founded in 1985, Nashville Repertory Theatre is currently celebrating its 35th anniversary season. Its mission is to entertain and inspire by creating exceptional theatre that explores the diversity of human experience. The company produces a wide range of repertoire, including classic and contemporary titles, musicals, non-musicals, and play... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Internships

Paid Internships - 2020 Season: Summer season, the Bekki Jo Schneider Intern Company: We offer paid internships in every department of the theatre. Interns are paid $150/week and are responsible for their own housing. We are seeking the following interns for the summer 2020 season: Production/Kids' Globe Intern, Education Interns (see below,) Front of House Intern, Administrative Intern, Stage Management Intern, Production Intern, Costumes Intern, Sets Intern, and Props Intern. (Three 2020 A... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Production Assistant

Barter Theatre (founded 1933) - a year-round LORT - AEA resident repertory company located in the mountains of Southwest Virginia is seeking a full-time Production Assistant. Production Assistants serve as assistants to the AEA Stage Manager and Deck Manager for productions. They will be involved in the daily change over of sets and will be called upon to fill several different run crew roles. They will also be integral in helping with rehearsals. Ideal candidates will have strong leadership ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Wig/Makeup Master

Barter Theatre, The State Theatre of VA, is looking to hire a Wig/Makeup Master. The ideal candidate will have at least two years professional experience in wigs and makeup. Experience in rotating repertory is a plus, but not a deal breaker. Start date is as soon as possible. Salary is $400 per week plus housing, health insurance and paid vacation time. Barter's season runs Mar-Dec, presenting four repertory cycles on two stages. The 2020 season includes MacBeth, 9 to 5: The Musical, The Wizar... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D regional Theatre in Sarasota, FL is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Company Manager, experience preferred. Duties include: -Handling all guest relations (care of visiting artistic staff from the point of hiring through departure) -Assisting the Facilities Manager with management of our 20+ residential facilities (including A/C, electrical, plumbing, utilities, safety, environmental, security, etc.) The Right candidate wil... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Special Events Development Associate

Florida Studio Theatre, a LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, FL. is seeking a highly motivated and experienced Special Events Coordinator to work in its Development Department. This seasoned theatre professional will be a key member of the development team, responsible for helping to coordinate the theatres many special events. Events include: The Annual Shindig, The Spring Luncheon, Panels with Guest Artists, Donor celebrations, Co-producer cocktails and more. This position requires an indivi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Box Office Manager

Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, FL is seeking an Assistant Box Office Manager for its 5-theatre complex. Duties include, but are not limited to: ticket sales; communication and enforcement of ticketing policies; daily analysis of ticket sales; constant communication with other departments; opening and closing the box office; creating and managing holds; reconciling box office receipts; hiring, training, scheduling and supervision of box office staf... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Lighting Supervisor

The Public Theater is theater of, by, and for all people. We are seeking a collaborative and creative technician to join our Lighting Department. The Public's wide breadth of programming includes an annual season of new work in six venues including Free Shakespeare in the Park at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. The Public continues to create the canon of American theater and is currently represented on Broadway by Girl From The North Country. Our programs and productions can also be se... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Delacorte Master Electrician

The Public Theater is theater of, by, and for all people. We are seeking a collaborative and creative technician to join our Lighting Department. The Public's wide breadth of programming includes an annual season of new work in six venues including Free Shakespeare in the Park at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. The Public continues to create the canon of American theater and is currently represented on Broadway by Girl From The North Country. Our programs and productions can also be seen... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Delacorte Seasonal Assistant Lighting Supervisor

The Public Theater is theater of, by, and for all people. We are seeking a collaborative and creative technician to join our Lighting Department. The Public's wide breadth of programming includes an annual season of new work in six venues including Free Shakespeare in the Park at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. The Public continues to create the canon of American theater and is currently represented on Broadway by Girl From The North Country. Our programs and productions can also be seen... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Associate

Bay Street Theater & the Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. We serve as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists. Summary Statement: The Development Associate (DA) serves as a key member of the Development team. Supervised by and working ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Operations Assistant

About The Shed The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building-a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group-physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Part Time Opportunities at Nickelodeon Universe

Part Time Opportunities at Nickelodeon Universe Audition for your dream job at Nickelodeon Universe AMERICAN DREAM Calling All High-Energy, Outgoing Performers Ages 16+ for these Part-Time Opportunities! Show off your personality and prove you have what it takes to Bring Characters to Life and join Team Nick in Slime Time Live! Monday, February 24th: Sign In @ 7:00pm; Audition from 7:30-9:30pm All Team Nick Performers will do costume character work Wear attire you can move... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Artistic Director

ASSOCIATE ARTISTIC DIRECTOR Job Description The Associate Artistic Director reports to-and works directly with-Artistic Director, John Dias as a key player in all artistic and producorial activities of Two River Theater. The Associate Artistic Director oversees the budgets and staff of the Artistic Department and plays a leading role in season planning, line producing, and all related artistic programming by cultivating artistic and industry relationships, participating in humanities and l... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Part-Time Billing Coordinator

POSITION OVERVIEW Part-time Billing Coordinator is responsible for completing all facets of billing and collections for a boutique law firm. The position requires the preparation of client invoices, as well as monitoring and follow-up after they are sent. Responsibilities include working with the Billing Manager, Office Manager, and law firm partners, to proactively administer billing duties, preparation and processing of timely and high quality invoices, and monitoring and follow-up on outs... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: NY Open Casting Call Dancers/Choreographers

Seeking new talented, independent contractors, for our 2020 season. Entertainment X Primary (EXP) is an entertainment production company dedicated to providing our clients with a one-stop-shop platform to bring their vision to life. By utilizing dance to provide "fused, fresh, and flexible" entertainment and production packages. From events, live shows and music videos no vision is too large. EXP aims to build opportunities for artists while creating a social experience for our clients. Pay... (more)

Internships - Creative: Internships

Millbrook Playhouse Internship Program provides engaging and educational experiences with several unique benefits: Interns will interact with staff and artists regularly; Hands on experience; Work among young professionals & veterans in the field; Networking opportunities with fellow interns, staff and directors; Designer and teaching opportunities for those interested; Interns should be current, or recently enrolled in college or be interested in taking the first step towards a career i... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Graphic Designer

Volunteer: Graphic Designer Job Overview Join Luna Stage, a small yet fierce professional theatre company founded in 1992 in Montclair, NJ, and operating since 2010 in West Orange, NJ. This is a volunteer position. Responsibilities and Duties Curate and create exciting visuals. Design playbills, print ads, flyers, posters, promo emails, online banners, and other marketing and advertising collateral. Help design and maintain marketing channels including website and social channels. Lear... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Development Intern

Job Title: Development Intern Reports to: Development Director Overview Pittsburgh Musical Theater is a non-profit theater company dedicated to arts education, employing and developing local talent and providing quality, musical theater entertainment at a great value. Each year, we produce 4 professional productions and 5 student productions. Approximately 350 students attend our performing arts conservatory located. Our facility is located in Pittsburgh's historic West End, and we perform in... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Summer Intensive College Student Internship (multiple positions)

THE COLLEGE STUDENT INTERNSHIP PROGRAM The BroadwayEvolved College Student Internship Program is a developmental and educational training program for college students seeking a career in the theatre industry. The internship provides an experiential learning opportunity that integrates classroom learning with practical application and skills development in a professional setting. There are two internships - Intensive Production Intern and Intensive Social Media Intern. Both positions occur du... (more)

Internships - Creative: Shakespeare Academy @ Stratford 2020 Ensemble - Now Accepting Applications!

Shakespeare Academy @ Stratford seeks early-career, college-attending or college-aged actors to join their 2020 Summer Ensemble! Now in its seventh year, this six-week residential intensive summer theater program combines rigorous training, ensemble collaboration, and the opportunity to rehearse and perform two Shakespeare plays in repertory. During the program, students will work, play, and live together as a collaborative ensemble, as well as taking master classes in a variety of disciplines-f... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Call for Play Submissions

Calling all playwrights. Submissions are now open for Broadway Bound Theatre Festival 2020! If you've written a straight play, a musical or performance piece, we want to read your work. Unlike any other festival in New York, BBTF is a playwright-centric festival dedicated to helping you develop your work. BBTF embodies the true spirit of festivals by working to keep your costs of production down and focusing on the work itself. Our focus is to educate you on the process of successfully self prod... (more)





