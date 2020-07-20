Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Jelani Alladin

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts- a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Broadway veteran Jelani Alladin, who most recently appeared on Broadway in Frozen. Listen as Ilana and Jelani discuss his upbringing in Brownsville, Brooklyn and how his experience in boarding school led him to audition for his first musical.

"I knew [singing] was something that I could do, but I wasn't something that I was passionate about." He explained. "I went to the audition for Seussical the Musical and I sang 'Anthem' from Chess. The cast list came out and it said: 'Jelani Alladin, Cat in the Hat.' And I was like, 'Ok, I guess I'm gonna do this now!' And I worked my butt off."

Alladin is an artist and activist, mostly known for his stage work including Disney's Frozen on Broadway and Hercules at The Public Theater. Upcoming TV/ Film: The Walking Dead: The World Beyond (AMC) and Respect (MGM). In addition, Jelani also writes and produces; having recently founded Dumont Millennial Productions. Jelani has a BFA in Drama from Tisch School of the Arts.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

