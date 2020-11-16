Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Eden Espinosa

Eden chats about finding peace in the chaos of the pandemic and more.

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features beloved Broadway beltress Eden Espinosa, who is most recognized for her critically acclaimed portrayal of Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway and in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Listen as she chats about finding peace in the chaos of the pandemic, how she has coped with life without live theatre, and so much more.

Other credits include originating the title character in "Brooklyn the Musical", Flora in "Flora the Red Menace," and Maureen in the closing company of "Rent" on Broadway. Eden also originated the role of Sadie Thompson in the world premiere of "Rain", at The Old Globe Theater. She portrayed Eva Peron in TPAC and Studio Tenn's production of "Evita".

In 2017 she toured Denmark and London playing Emma Borden in the rock musical "Lizzie". She played Mary Flynn to rave reviews in Maria Freidmans productions of "Merrily We Roll Along" at the Huntington Theatre in Boston. Eden was Daniela in Kennedy Center's "In The Heights". Also portrayed Anita in West Side Story for the BBC PROMS at the Royal Albert Hall. Most recently she originated the role of Tamara De Lempicka in the world premiere of "Lempicka" at Williamstown Theatre Festival, directed by Rachel Chavkin.

Her television appearances include shows such as Law and Order, Ugly Betty, and Elementary. Voiceover credits include Cassandra in the Disney Channel's Tangled the Series, Robot Chicken, MAD TV, Elena of Avalor, and Titan Maximum Eden's debut album, Look Around, charted in the Pop iTunes top 50 between Adele and Katy Perry.

Her second album REVELATION of all new original music was released in January 2019.

Follow Little Known Facts on: TWITTER l FACEBOOK l INSTAGRAM

Related Articles