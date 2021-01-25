Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Alex Boniello

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Broadway's Alex Boniello, who fell into theatre unconventionally. "When I was in 5th grade, I started gravitating towards Blink-182 and Green Day. For my twelfth birthday I asked my parents for a guitar, which I think came as a surprise," he said. "They got me into lessons and it went very well very quickly... and I still did the usual things and played sports and stuff like that... but things started changing."

How did his love of music turn into a love of musical theatre? "I went to see Spring Awakening [with my school] and it was very much that moment that people talk about- that they see something and from that moment they can never again unsee that thing. Like, now that you know that thing exists, you know, 'Oh, I want to do that!'"

Alex Boniello is an actor, musician, writer, and Tony Award winning producer from New York City. Most recently, he starred as Connor Murphy in the Broadway production of "Dear Evan Hansen" and has also appeared on Broadway as the voice of Moritz in Deaf West's revival of "Spring Awakening." Additionally, he is represented on Broadway in "Hadestown" for which he received a Tony Award as a co-producer.

During the COVID-19 Pandemic, he created "Broadway JackBox" and "Broadway Whodunit" alongside his Dear Evan Hansen co-star, Andrew Barth Feldman. Broadway JackBox has raised over $100,000 for the Actor's Fund since its creation. He can be seen in numerous television shows and films, has appeared in many theatre productions across New York City and North America, and his original work as a songwriter and singer is available wherever music is sold.