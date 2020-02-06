Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Chats with Tam Mutu of MOULIN ROUGE!
After trying not to audition for the role, he found a new home playing one of Broadway's most alluring bad boys. This episode is part of the February podcast takeover from Moulin Rouge, the Musical!
Tam Mutu is The Duke in the smash Broadway hit Moulin Rouge, the Musical, You may also recognize him from his TV appearances on The Walking Dead, Bluebloods, and Sherlock, or from being on stage in Doctor Zhivago on Broadway and Love Never Dies in London.
After a successful time playing football... er, soccer... something called to him to start performing on stage, and the rest was history. After years working in the UK and the West End, he was supposed to make his Broadway debut in the infamous show Rebecca, which was riddled with scandal and never saw its first curtain. Think his personification of The Duke is something to laugh at? Think again, as his portrayal is different, dark, and more real than we've seen before.
