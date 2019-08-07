Playwright Renee Flemings' Short Film THE BROTHERHOOD To Be Presented at Chain NYC Film Festival

Writer/producer Renee Flemings' short film "The Brotherhood" will be screened on Saturday, August 10, 2019 during the 3:30pm programming block at the 7th Annual Chain NYC Film Festival at the Chain Theatre (312 W. 36th St. - 4th Flr)in Manhattan. Admission to the screening is $10 (plus fees) online/12.00 @ the door and to purchase tickets and for additional information, go to:www.chainfilmfestival.com/ or call (646) 580-6003.

The 23-minute film - adapted from her play "The Brotherhood" focuses on two brothers, Stefan and Eric, struggle to come to an understanding about the loss of their younger brother. Starring actors CK Allen and Ian Eaton, "The Brotherhood" - which was filmed in New York City - touches on themes of family, trust and police brutality. View a trailer of the film below!

"I wrote the play as part of a tradition on the birthday of Dr. King [Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.] of creating something new inspired by my perspective of how far we have or have not come as a society as it relates to his dreams and hopes for us as human beings," said Flemings. The play had several readings and a production in Arizona as part of B-3 Productions Super Shorts Festival and in Ithaca NY as part of their Town Hall Short Play Fest.

Flemings, who hails from Louisville Kentucky, play "Strange Weather" was selected as a 2004 Eugene O'Neill Conference finalist, She has also served as an educator working with several arts education programs in New York and performed and produced plays at various venues including The Triad, Henry Street Settlement (NYC), The National Black Theatre Festival and The Women's International Theatre Festival (Philadelphia, PA). Renee' has written several short plays with The Bechdel Group and was thrilled to be a participant of 2018's 48 HOURS in Harlem. Her plays have been produced by Metropolitan Playhouse, The Drilling Company, Spotlight On and Blue Diamond Productions as well as having productions in Australia, Japan and France and readings at Cross Roads Theatre in New Brunswick, NJ and Roundabout Theatre Company New York. She is formerly a rider/writer on The A Train Plays. A graduate of Empire State College (BA in Theatre), the multitalented Flemings also provided vocals for local blues band A.K.A Smith and Jones, formerly "Renee and The Derelicts." Publications include: Playing With Canons, Estrogenius Short Plays, Best Male Monologues (Smith & Krause).

The 7th Annual Chain NYC Film Festival - which is scheduled to run between August 9-19 - "is known for celebrating personal stories and original ideas in a buzzing metropolis that's rich with stories of its own." Located on West 36th Street between (between 8th and 9th Aves) in Manhattan, the Chain Theatre can be reached by taking the A/C/E, #1/2/3 to 34th Street Penn Station - N/R/Q/W and #7 to 42nd Street Times Square - B/D/F/M to 34th Street Herald Square. For more Festival information, follow on Facebook: @ChainFilmFestival. For information on Renee's background and upcoming projects, go to:www.ReneeFlemings.com





