Playful Substance to Offer Two Ongoing Writers' Group Programs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Playful Substance is a development-focused theatre company based in NewYork City that offers two ongoing Writers’ Group programs: a weekly Writers’ Group that meets on Tuesday evenings (6:00 pm- 9:00 pm Eastern) and a monthly group that meets the third Saturday of each month (11:00 am- 2:00 pm Eastern). All meetings are currently held online.

“Our Writers’ Groups are at the heart of everything we do,” says Artistic Director and Writers’ Group Facilitator, Bree O’Connor, “Since our first meeting in the fall of 2017 our groups have provided a space for over 25 playwrights and screenwriters working on projects including full length stage plays, short plays, sketches, solo shows, tv pilots, screenplays, treatments, memoirs, and even a song or two!”

Each meeting allows time for writers to read up to 10 minutes of work followed by 20- 30 minutes of group feedback. As work progresses there are options for fully cast private readings and participation in our signature community events Pithy Party and Play Date. All of Playful Substance’s fully staged productions have been through our Writers’ Group process.

Interested writers should email Bree O’Connor with an official inquiry at artisticdirector@playfulsubstance.com. Our Writers’ Groups operate year round and many writers step in and out as their personal schedules allow. There is a requested $60/month fee to cover overhead costs but no one is ever turned away for inability to pay.

For further information about our company, visit playfulsubstance.com or contact Artistic Director, Bree O’Connor at artisticdirector@playfulsubstance.com.

