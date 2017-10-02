Pies to Go! Getting to Know WAITRESS' Jenna on Tour, Desi Oakley

The upcoming National Touring Production of WAITRESS, the new Broadway musical from Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles inspired by Adrienne Shelley's 2007 motion picture, will be led by Desi Oakley.

Succeeding such stars as Tony nominee, Jesse Mueller, Betsy Wolfe, and Waitress composer, Sara Bareilles in the role, Desi will be stepping into some rather large sensible white sneakers for her run bringing this sweet-smelling show on the road.

Desi is best known to audiences as making her Broadway debut in Wicked, understudying the roles of Elphaba and Nessarose. She served as the Eva alternate on the National Tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita, and has also been seen in the company of the second Broadway revival of Les Miserables. Regionally, she has been seen in Shrek the Musical, Disney's The Little Mermaid, and High School Musical. and recently made her TV debut on the CW drama, Gotham. She is a graduate of the University of Michigan. Desi is also an independent musician and songwriter.

Before Desi and the crew from the diner take this show on the road, let's get to know her a little bit better with a few of her performances below.

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna - a Waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

The National Tour of WAITRESS premieres in Cleveland, OH at the Connor Palace Theatre in Playhouse Square on October 17th, 2017. For more tour information, visit waitressthemusical.com.

