Pianist/Vocalist Jay Daniels Makes His NYC Debut

Pianist and vocalist Jay Daniels is proud to announce his New York City debut performance "An Evening in New York with Jay Daniels Trio" on Friday, March 20 20 at the Triad Theater located at 158 West 72nd Street in New York. The show will begin at 9:30PM. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.

Pianist and vocalist Jay Daniels has long considered music to be an integral part of his life. In fact, he never could have guessed that at the age of 31 his dream of being a full-time musician would become reality. Yet that's exactly what has happened for the native of the small town of Mineral, Virginia.

Now residing in the Tri-State region, Jay performs nearly every day for senior citizens in independent/assisted living and memory care neighborhoods. It's only fitting for him as it was his grandparents that first introduced him to the music of popular artists like Patsy Cline, Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, and Duke Ellington. For Jay, this is his life's calling. "It's such a blessing to be able to perform this timeless music for so many dear souls in our region. I think, however, I receive the greater blessing when I hear them sing with me... when I hear their stories... and when I hear how this music has touched their lives." Jay now serves over 75 senior living facilities in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania, with over 200 performances scheduled so far in 2020. "Never in a million years did I think that life would lead me to work in New York City. I'm so thankful for the opportunities."

For the first time ever in New York City, the public will soon have the opportunity to hear Jay Daniels perform live in concert. He will be joined by guitarist Brennen Ernst from Philadelphia, PA, and esteemed bassist Jen Hodge who recently relocated to NYC from Vancouver, British Columbia. The Jay Daniels "An Evening in New York" will feature some of the classic jazz and pop standards including Hello, Dolly!, All the Things You Are, Crazy, and New York, New York. Along with these cherished classics, Jay will also some of the stories from his own musical journey - from growing up in Virginia to living and working in New York. Special guest vocalist and saxophonist Danny Bacher will also join the Jay Daniels Trio for the performance.

For more information visit http://www.triadnyc.com.





