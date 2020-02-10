Pianist/Vocalist Jay Daniels Makes His NYC Debut
Pianist and vocalist Jay Daniels is proud to announce his New York City debut performance "An Evening in New York with Jay Daniels Trio" on Friday, March 20 20 at the Triad Theater located at 158 West 72nd Street in New York. The show will begin at 9:30PM. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.
Pianist and vocalist Jay Daniels has long considered music to be an integral part of his life. In fact, he never could have guessed that at the age of 31 his dream of being a full-time musician would become reality. Yet that's exactly what has happened for the native of the small town of Mineral, Virginia.
Now residing in the Tri-State region, Jay performs nearly every day for senior citizens in independent/assisted living and memory care neighborhoods. It's only fitting for him as it was his grandparents that first introduced him to the music of popular artists like Patsy Cline, Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, and Duke Ellington. For Jay, this is his life's calling. "It's such a blessing to be able to perform this timeless music for so many dear souls in our region. I think, however, I receive the greater blessing when I hear them sing with me... when I hear their stories... and when I hear how this music has touched their lives." Jay now serves over 75 senior living facilities in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania, with over 200 performances scheduled so far in 2020. "Never in a million years did I think that life would lead me to work in New York City. I'm so thankful for the opportunities."
For the first time ever in New York City, the public will soon have the opportunity to hear Jay Daniels perform live in concert. He will be joined by guitarist Brennen Ernst from Philadelphia, PA, and esteemed bassist Jen Hodge who recently relocated to NYC from Vancouver, British Columbia. The Jay Daniels "An Evening in New York" will feature some of the classic jazz and pop standards including Hello, Dolly!, All the Things You Are, Crazy, and New York, New York. Along with these cherished classics, Jay will also some of the stories from his own musical journey - from growing up in Virginia to living and working in New York. Special guest vocalist and saxophonist Danny Bacher will also join the Jay Daniels Trio for the performance.
For more information visit http://www.triadnyc.com.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Paula Kelly, actress of stage and screen, has died. She was 76. Kelly made her Broadway debut as Mrs. Veloz i... (read more)
Which Broadway Shows Are On Tour in 2020? The Full List!
Theatre fans need not travel all the way to New York City to get a taste of Broadway. Though the Big Apple boasts perhaps the freshest productions and... (read more)
CINDERELLA Film Adds John Mulaney, James Corden, and Minnie Driver
More casting has been announced for an upcoming big screen remake of the classic fairy tale, Cinderella.... (read more)
Rebecca Luker Reveals She Has Been Diagnosed With ALS
Rebecca Luker has taken to Twitter to reveal the news that she has been diagnosed with ALS.... (read more)
From Stage to Screen: Adam Driver Caps Off an Epic Year at the Oscars
2019 was a great year for Adam Driver. Just a year ago, he was getting ready to return to Broadway for the third time in Burn This- a performance for ... (read more)
Stage and Screen Actor Orson Bean Dies at 91
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Orson Bean has died at age 91. According to The New York Times, his cause of death was... (read more)