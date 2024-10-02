Pianist Angela Hewitt to Perform at 92NY in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 92nd Street Y will present pianist Angela Hewitt on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 7:30pm ET on the David Geffen Stage at Kaufmann Concert Hall and streaming online. Tickets start at $40 and are available online.

Angela Hewitt is piano royalty, at 92NY and around the world. She returns for her first solo program since the spring of 2022 - the concert that completed her epic four-year Bach Odyssey - to perform a brilliant core repertoire program. Hewitt opens with Mozart - her current touring and recording focus - before Handel's magnificent Chaconne in G Major, a work that beautifully and cleverly sets up a grand finale of Brahms' Handel Variations with its colossal fugue finale. A program that showcases a master pianist in her element.

﻿Her complete 92NY program will feature Mozart's Fantasia in C Minor, K. 475 and Sonata in C Minor, K. 457; Bach's Chromatic Fantasia and Fugue in D Minor, BWV 903; Handel's Chaconne in G Major, HWV 435 (version 4); and Brahms' Variations and Fugue on a Theme by Handel, Op. 24.

With a wide-ranging repertoire and frequent appearances in recital and with major orchestras worldwide, pianist Angela Hewitt is also an award-winning recording artist whose performances of Bach have established her as one of the composer's foremost interpreters. In 2020, she received the City of Leipzig Bach Medal, awarded to a woman for the first time in its 17-year history.

In March 2024, Hewitt embarked on her latest project,The Mozart Odyssey, comprising the composer's complete piano concertos. This follows Hewitt's highly acclaimed Bach Odyssey cycle (2016-2022), in which she performed the complete keyboard works of Bach. The Mozart project continues in 2024/25 with the Brussels Philharmonic, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, Warsaw Philharmonic, Fort Worth Symphony, Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, and Toronto Symphony Orchestra , among others. Hewitt is in demand as a play-conductor, collaborating with Cameristi della Scala, Bochumer Symphoniker, Royal Northern Sinfonia, London Mozart Players and Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra. She has previously led the Hong Kong and Copenhagen Philharmonic Orchestras; Lucerne Festival Strings; Zurich, Basel, Swedish and Stuttgart chamber orchestras; Salzburg Camerata; Orpheus Chamber Orchestra; Orchestra Ensemble Kanazawa; and Vienna Tonkünstler Orchestra.

Hewitt's 2024/25 recital schedule includes concerts in New York City, Seoul, Toronto, Vienna, Rome, Milan, Utrecht, Bern and Oxford, as well as her regular appearances at London's Wigmore Hall. The season also features return recital tours to Australia and Japan.

Hewitt's award-winning cycle of the major keyboard works of Bach has been described as "one of the record glories of our age" (The Sunday Times). Her discography also includes albums of Couperin, Rameau, Scarlatti, Mozart, Beethoven, Chopin, Schumann, Liszt, Fauré, Debussy, and others. Recent recordings include the first two volumes of Mozart's complete piano sonatas, with the final set due for release in 2025. In 2023, Hewitt's complete catalogue became available on all major streaming platforms; included was her critically acclaimed recording of the Goldberg Variations, which is the first of her recordings to be issued on vinyl, released in September 2024.

After beginning piano studies at age three, Hewitt attended the University of Ottawa and later won the Toronto International Bach Piano Competition. In 2015, she received the highest honor from her native country, becoming a Companion of the Order of Canada. In 2006, she was awarded an OBE from Queen Elizabeth II. She is a member of the Royal Society of Canada, has seven honorary doctorates, and is a Visiting Fellow of Peterhouse College in Cambridge. Hewitt is the founder of the Trasimeno Music Festival in Umbria, Italy.