Photos/Video: Watch Highlights from Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' Easter Bonnet Competition

The theater community rallied together once again with spirited skits, dynamic dance and brilliant bonnets as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' Easter Bonnet Competition returned April 24 and 25, 2023. The performances celebrated in-theater Red Bucket appeals that raised $3,601,355 for meals and medication, health care and hope for those who need them most.

The vibrant festivities, the first since 2019 because of pandemic restrictions, perfectly concluded six weeks of Spring Fundraising by 42 Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring companies.

Annaleigh Ashford (Sweeney Todd), Jessica Chastain (A Doll's House), Josh Groban (Sweeney Todd) and Lea Michele (Funny Girl) announced the total amount raised by shows and supporters across the country, as well as the top fundraisers and the best bonnet design.

The production featured one-of-a-kind performances and 17 meticulously handcrafted bonnets created especially for this 34th annual edition of the Easter Bonnet Competition.

The award for best presentation went to the cast of The Lion King for a heartwarming dance that explored a moment in the life of a young couple. Cast members India Bolds-Browne and Malcolm Miles Young performed fellow castmate Ray Mercer's piece, set to the spoken word poetry of Shanessa Sweeney. The number cleverly referenced some of the most widely known Broadway shows exclusively written by or starring Black artists. The show's bonnet, made by Kenneth Griffin, skillfully integrated an afro wig to create a beautifully abstract structure worn by cast member Lindsey Jackson.

First runner-up for best presentation went to The Phantom of the Opera. Alumni cast members parodied the harrowing romance between Christine Daaé and the Phantom in a humorous skit set in a New Jersey nursing home haunted by the Geezer of Music. Returning to sing the music of the night were Raissa Katona Bennett, Cris Groenendaal, Katharine Heaton, Scott Mikita, Howard McGillin and Nick Wyman. The feathery bonnet adorned with masks that paid homage to the show's 35-year run on Broadway was created by Aaron Carlson, Jena Goldberg, Addie Gerber, Haley Tynes and Lizzy Ghent.

The award for best bonnet design went to Chicago. Created by Patrick Rinn and the Chicago wardrobe department, the bonnet was an elaborate double feature that honored the closing of The Phantom of the Opera and the ascension of Chicago to status of longest currently running show on Broadway. Chicago cast member Ryan Lowe embraced his operatic male soprano vocal stylings to counter fellow cast member Mary Claire King's jazzy tones in a unique mashup of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Think of Me" and John Kander and Fred Ebb's "Nowadays."

Broadway Cares also recognized the brilliant work of three legacy bonnet designers: Philip Stoehr, who created this year's opening number bonnet; Ricky Jay Yates for the bonnet of the national tours; and Billy Hipkins for his towering Ghost Light bonnet, which honored the time theaters were otherwise dark during the pandemic.

This season's top fundraisers:

Broadway Musicals

Top Fundraiser: & Juliet - $231,536

1st Runner-up: The Phantom of the Opera - $223,274

2nd Runner-up: Moulin Rouge! The Musical - $198,586

3rd Runner-up: Wicked - $169,445

4th Runner-up: Funny Girl - $166,178

Broadway Plays

Top Fundraiser: A Doll's House - $176,480

1st Runner-up: Pictures from Home - $86,373

Off-Broadway Plays and Musicals

Top Fundraiser: Little Shop of Horrors - $54,441

1st Runner-up: The Play That Goes Wrong - $43,198

National Tours

Top Fundraiser: Wicked - Munchkinland - $204,090

1st Runner-up: Hamilton - Philip - $112,731

2nd Runner-up: Frozen - $96,348

3rd Runner-up: Six - Aragon - $94,008