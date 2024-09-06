Photos/Video: US Women's Olympic Artistic Swim Team Visits MJ THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last night, the US Women’s Olympic Artistic Swim Team, who just returned from Paris after winning Silver for their viral routine to Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal,” attended the musical MJ on Broadway. Check out photos and video from the appearance here!

Following the performance, the team met the cast of MJ backstage where they traded dance moves, and even taught the cast how to do their viral under water, upside down moonwalk.

Team members in attendance included Anita Alvarez, Megumi Field, Keana Hunter, Jacklyn Luu, Dani Ramirez, Jaime Czarkowski, Ruby Remati and Nikki Dzurko.

Photo Credit: Andy Henderson



