Photos/Video: SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album

Today, Shucked, Broadway's homegrown hit musical comedy, recently nominated for nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, celebrated today's digital release of the Shucked - Original Broadway Cast Recording by hauling members of the cast and creative team through Times Square on a tractor/trailer. See photos and video of the farm-inspired fun below!

The Shucked - Original Broadway Cast Recording is produced by 2023 Tony Award, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Jason Howland, Billy Jay Stein, and the show's Tony Award nominated composers Shane McAnally, and Brandy Clark. The CD is also available for preorder HERE.

With a book by Horn, music and lyrics by Clark and McAnally, and direction by 2023 Tony Award nominee and three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien, Shucked stars the award-winning ensemble of (in alphabetical order) Outer Critics Circle Award nominee John Behlmann, Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominee Kevin Cahoon, Drama Desk Award nominee Andrew Durand, Tony Award nominee Grey Henson, Theatre World Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Caroline Innerbichler, Theatre World Award winner Ashley D. Kelley, and Tony Award, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award, and Drama League Award nominee Alex Newell.

The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki Abraham, Ken Wulf Clark, Traci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.