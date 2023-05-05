Photos/Video: SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album

The show celebrates the digital release of the Shucked – Original Broadway Cast Recording- available for streaming now!

Today, Shucked, Broadway's homegrown hit musical comedy, recently nominated for nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, celebrated today's digital release of the Shucked - Original Broadway Cast Recording by hauling members of the cast and creative team through Times Square on a tractor/trailer. See photos and video of the farm-inspired fun below!

The Shucked - Original Broadway Cast Recording is produced by 2023 Tony Award, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Jason Howland, Billy Jay Stein, and the show's Tony Award nominated composers Shane McAnally, and Brandy Clark. The CD is also available for preorder HERE.

With a book by Horn, music and lyrics by Clark and McAnally, and direction by 2023 Tony Award nominee and three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien, Shucked stars the award-winning ensemble of (in alphabetical order) Outer Critics Circle Award nominee John Behlmann, Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominee Kevin Cahoon, Drama Desk Award nominee Andrew Durand, Tony Award nominee Grey Henson, Theatre World Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Caroline Innerbichler, Theatre World Award winner Ashley D. Kelley, and Tony Award, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award, and Drama League Award nominee Alex Newell.

The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki Abraham, Ken Wulf Clark, Traci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid

Shucked
Shane McAnally

Shucked
Members of the cast of Shucked

Shucked
Robert Horn, Kevin Cahoon, and Andrew Durand

Shucked
Shucked in Times Square

Shucked
Audrey Cardwell and Grey Henson

Shucked
The cast of Shucked

Shucked
Robert Horn and Kevin Cahoon

Shucked
Tractor and trailer outside the Nederlander Theatre





RELATED STORIES

Video: Watch SHUCKED Perform Best Man Wins on the TODAY SHOW Photo
Video: Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Best Man Wins' on the TODAY SHOW

Tony nominee Kevin Cahoon and the cast of Shucked took over the TODAY Show Plaza to perform 'Best Man Wins.' Shucked's performances are part of TODAY's Broadway Week, which also featured performances by Camelot, Some Like It Hot, and more. Watch the video of the performance now!

Video: Watch SHUCKED Perform Corn on the TODAY SHOW Photo
Video: Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Corn' on the TODAY SHOW

The cast of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical Shucked appeared on the TODAY Show this morning to perform their opening number, 'Corn.' The performance features Grey Henson, Ashley D. Kelley, Kevin Cahoon, Caroline Innerbichler, Andrew Durand, and the ensemble of Shucked. Watch the video performance now!

Photos: Glenn Close visits SHUCKED on Broadway Photo
Photos: Glenn Close visits SHUCKED on Broadway

Check out a photo of Glenn Close visiting Shucked on Broadway!

Get $49 Tickets to SHUCKED on Broadway! Photo
Get $49 Tickets to SHUCKED on Broadway!

There has never been a better time to snag tickets to see the most talked about show of the Broadway season! Shucked is bringing audiences to their feet eight times a week at the Nederlander Theatre and you can see it for as little as $49!


