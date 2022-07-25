Photos/Video: MOULIN ROUGE! Celebrates Three Years on Broadway With New Production Photos and Video

Click Here for More on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates the third anniversary of the Broadway production opening at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 West 45th St, NYC) on July 25, 2022.

Below, check out all new production photos and a global celebration video marking the milestone!

In the unprecedented roll-out that has been carried out since the acclaimed Broadway opening three years ago, productions of Moulin Rouge! The Musical have overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges to open in major markets across the US, in Australia and on London's West End along with conducting the casting process for local language productions in Germany, Korea and Japan.

On September 24, 2021, Moulin Rouge! The Musical resumed performances at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre following the pandemic shutdown on Broadway and just two days later won 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical - the most Tonys for any show since Hamilton.

In November 2021, the first international productions debuted following several delays in Australia at Melbourne's Regent Theatre and at London's Piccadilly Theatre in the West End.

The US National tour began in March 2022 at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre and is now playing to packed houses at the Pantages Theatre in L.A. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the best-selling and most attended new tour of the 2021-2022 season in the US.

Before the end of the year, productions of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will be playing in Cologne, Germany and Seoul, South Korea. A Japanese production will open in 2023.

This Fall, Moulin Rouge! The Musical will be the only Broadway show that premiered in the 2019-2020 award season that is still running.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical now employs over a thousand people on four productions around the world.

"Throughout the shutdown we were faced with the difficult decision of whether to continue the international roll-out of the show. The answer was in front of our eyes. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a story about the resilience of artists and the necessity of art. Proceeding was the only choice," said producer Carmen Pavlovic.

Ms. Pavlovic added, "Around the world our teams heroically ran the gauntlet of border closures, freight delays, reduced flight schedules, quarantine demands and compromised supply chains. Casts were assembled through livestreams to New York from audition rooms in six countries. We were bounced in and out of lockdowns. Costumes were fitted in rehearsal bubbles then dropped at the door of costume makers who finished sewing them in their hotel rooms while quarantining. Technical rehearsals were called from the other side of the world. Gala openings and parties were cancelled and re-scheduled. Actors were flown in from other countries to fill-in for their colleagues who had tested positive for COVID. I have endless admiration for the fortitude and commitment of the people who have brought each production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical to life"

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade