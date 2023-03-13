Photos/Video: MJ Cast Celebrates Black History Month with Students at Michelle Obama Elementary School

Just last week, on March 9, 14 cast members from MJ on Broadway visited Michelle Obama Elementary School in Newark, NJ for a special presentation and performance.

The K-3rd grade school, founded in 2021, had been studying Michael Jackson for the month of February to celebrate Black History Month. Each class was assigned a different Michael Jackson song to focus on. This presentation and performance was the culmination of the assignment!

The cast performed 5 songs from the show, spoke about Michael Jackson's life and impact on Black history and culture, and taught the kids some dance moves and song snippets from the show. It was truly a magical day.

Check out photos and video highlights from the special day below!

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds