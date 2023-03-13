Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos/Video: MJ Cast Celebrates Black History Month with Students at Michelle Obama Elementary School

MJ is running on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre.

Mar. 13, 2023  

Just last week, on March 9, 14 cast members from MJ on Broadway visited Michelle Obama Elementary School in Newark, NJ for a special presentation and performance.

The K-3rd grade school, founded in 2021, had been studying Michael Jackson for the month of February to celebrate Black History Month. Each class was assigned a different Michael Jackson song to focus on. This presentation and performance was the culmination of the assignment!

The cast performed 5 songs from the show, spoke about Michael Jackson's life and impact on Black history and culture, and taught the kids some dance moves and song snippets from the show. It was truly a magical day.

Check out photos and video highlights from the special day below!

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds

MJ the Musical

MJ the Musical

MJ the Musical

MJ the Musical

MJ the Musical

MJ the Musical

MJ the Musical
Cast of MJ

MJ the Musical
Michelle Obama Elementary School students

MJ the Musical
Cast of MJ

MJ the Musical
Cast of MJ

MJ the Musical
Michelle Obama Elementary School students

MJ the Musical
Cast of MJ

MJ the Musical
Cast of MJ

MJ the Musical
Cast of MJ

MJ the Musical
Michelle Obama Elementary School students

MJ the Musical
Michelle Obama Elementary School students

MJ the Musical
Michelle Obama Elementary School students

MJ the Musical
Cast of MJ

MJ the Musical
Michelle Obama Elementary School students

MJ the Musical
Cast of MJ

MJ the Musical
Michelle Obama Elementary School students

MJ the Musical
Cast of MJ






Related Stories
Elijah Rhea Johnson Will Take Over the Role of Michael Jackson in MJ Photo
Elijah Rhea Johnson Will Take Over the Role of Michael Jackson in MJ
Broadway newcomer Elijah Rhea Johnson will take over the role of Michael Jackson in MJ on Broadway beginning April 4, 2023. Originally from Detroit, MI, Johnson returns to MJ after helping to develop the role of “Middle Michael” throughout the workshop process.
Video: Apollo Levine Celebrates One Year of MJ on Broadway Photo
Video: Apollo Levine Celebrates One Year of MJ on Broadway
This video features the massively charming and thoughtful triple threat Apollo Levine, who made his Broadway debut last year in “MJ”! On the one year anniversary of the show, Apollo shares his audition process for the musical and why audiences should flock to the theatre to see this epic production!
Video: MJ Celebrates One Year on Broadway, Kicking Off Black History Month Photo
Video: MJ Celebrates One Year on Broadway, Kicking Off Black History Month
The four-time Tony Award-winning musical MJ celebrates its first anniversary on Broadway as Black History Month begins today, Wednesday, February 1st. Check out a video looking back on the show's first year on Broadway!
Bane Griffith Joins MJ THE MUSICAL as Little Michael Photo
Bane Griffith Joins MJ THE MUSICAL as 'Little Michael'
Bane Griffith will be joining the cast of MJ in the role of ‘Little Michael’ beginning tonight, Tuesday, January 31, sharing the role with Christian Wilson. Originally from Houston, Texas, Bane will make his Broadway debut in the production.

More Hot Stories For You


Adrianna Hicks, J. Harrison Ghee & More to Take Part in The Shubert Foundation's 2023 High School Theatre FestivalAdrianna Hicks, J. Harrison Ghee & More to Take Part in The Shubert Foundation's 2023 High School Theatre Festival
March 13, 2023

More than 100 talented young NYC public school theatre artists will make their Broadway debuts in The Shubert Foundation’s 2023 High School Theatre Festival for NYC Public Schools on Monday, March 20 at 7:30pm at the Broadhurst Theatre.
Lea Michele Joins The Entertainment Community Fund's RAGTIME Benefit ConcertLea Michele Joins The Entertainment Community Fund's RAGTIME Benefit Concert
March 13, 2023

Lea Michele will make a special appearance in The Entertainment Community Fund's one-night-only benefit reunion concert of Ragtime. Michele originated the role of “Little Girl” in Ragtime on Broadway. Learn more about the concert here!
Alex Moffat, Nehal Joshi and Dana Steingold Join THE COTTAGE on BroadwayAlex Moffat, Nehal Joshi and Dana Steingold Join THE COTTAGE on Broadway
March 13, 2023

Complete principal casting for this summer’s riotous new Broadway comedy, The Cottage, was announced today. SNL’s Alex Moffat, Nehal Joshi and Dana Steingold will be joining the previously announced Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy, and Lilli Cooper. 
Elijah Rhea Johnson Will Take Over the Role of Michael Jackson in MJ THE MUSICALElijah Rhea Johnson Will Take Over the Role of Michael Jackson in MJ THE MUSICAL
March 13, 2023

Broadway newcomer Elijah Rhea Johnson will take over the role of Michael Jackson in MJ on Broadway beginning April 4, 2023. Originally from Detroit, MI, Johnson returns to MJ after helping to develop the role of “Middle Michael” throughout the workshop process.
Video: Baz Luhrmann Teases Possible ELVIS Stage MusicalVideo: Baz Luhrmann Teases Possible ELVIS Stage Musical
March 13, 2023

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis film may be headed to the stage in the future! On the red carpet at the Oscars, Luhrmann hinted at the possibility of a stage musical adaptation of the film.
share