MJ to Welcome Julius-Raymond Weems IV as 'Little Marlon' Beginning Tonight

Julius-Raymond Weems IV will join the cast of MJ in the role of ‘Little Marlon' beginning tonight, Tuesday, October 22. Originally from Florida, Julius-Raymond will make his Broadway debut in the production. He will succeed Jace Bently.

MJ is currently playing on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre starring Elijah Rhea Johnson. Since beginning performances in December 2021, the production has played to over 1 million patrons and has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre eleven times.

The North American Tour is currently playing in Tulsa, OK starring Jamaal Fields-Green, and the West End production is playing at London's Prince Edward Theatre starring Tony Award winner Myles Frost. The Tony Award winning production will open in Hamburg, Germany in December 2024 starring Benét Monteiro, and in Sydney, Australia in 2025.

At 10, “J.R. the Star” makes his Broadway debut as a mesmerizing actor, singer and dancer. A breakout sensation on stages across the US, in his viral dance video to Beyoncé's “Stronger,” voiceovers and starring in the 2024 movie Stronger. Julius-Raymond is gifted! He's grateful to God,his parents Geneviève Nixon-Weems and Julius