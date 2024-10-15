Photos: WICKED Partners With Crocs for New Collection

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Ahead of the Wicked film premiere next month, Crocs has created a collection with Universal Products & Experiences to bring Wicked fans a collaboration that captures the essence of the iconic witches of Oz.

Each spellbinding silhouette combines style with comfort, empowering you to express yourself authentically from one-of-a-kind footwear designs to limited-edition Jibbitz™ charms. Whether you’re a fan of Elphaba’s bold spirit or Glinda’s sparkling charm, there’s a pair of Crocs for every Wicked enthusiast.

Embrace your inner green with the Elphaba Classic Clog ($69.99), featuring a metallic upper, a printed sole, and outfitted with six themed Jibbitz™ charms that will have you feeling wickedly beautiful.

The Glinda Siren Clog ($94.99) is pink perfection with a glimmering patterned upper and a fantabulous platform sole that is sure to make you stand out as “The Best Witch of All.” Slip into this silhouette that’s complete with Jibbitz™ charms, including a pink crown and bubble charm.

Take personalization one step further with the exclusive 5-pack of Jibbitz™ charms inspired by the film allowing you to showcase your wicked style.

Fans can shop the exclusive collection at crocs.com and select retailers now. Take a look at photos below!