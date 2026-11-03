Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: WAITING FOR LEFTY Celebrates Opening Night at CSC
Waiting for Lefty will run through November 29 at the CSC's Lynn F. Angelson Theater.
Classic Stage Company just celebrated opening night for Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty, with original music and arrangements by Yeller Tooth, choreography by Susan Misner, and direction by Steven Pasquale in his directing debut. Check out photos from the opening night celebration below!
The company of Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty features Tony Award nominee Tala Ashe, Raffi Barsoumian, Austin Durant, Greg Hildreth, Adam Kantor, Doireann Mac Mahon, Zach McNally, Sahar Milani, Cameron Scoggins, and Henry Stram.
One room. One choice. One movement. Exploited, exhausted, and pushed to the edge, the taxi drivers of Depression-era New York City gather to make a choice that will change their lives forever. But as they wait for their leader, the tension reaches a fever pitch. Marking the directing debut of acclaimed actor Steven Pasquale, this innovative production uses music and movement to breathe fresh life into Clifford Odets' 1935 masterpiece, transforming the theater into a high-stakes union hall. Both then and now, speaking truth to power can come at a deadly cost. Don't miss this visceral collision of classic social protest and contemporary sound. The clock is ticking - are you with us?
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
The cast of WAITING FOR LEFTY
Cameron Scoggins, Zach McNally, Doireann Mac Mahon, Adam Kantor, Sahar Milani, Henry Stram, Austin Durant, Tala Ashe, Raffi Barsoumian, Greg Hildreth
Cameron Scoggins, Zach McNally, Doireann Mac Mahon, Adam Kantor, Susan Misner, Sahar Milani, Steven Pasquale, Henry Stram, Austin Durant, Tala Ashe, Raffi Barsoumian, Greg Hildreth
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