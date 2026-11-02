Video: Heather Headley, THE LION KING, and More Perform on DANCING WITH THE STARS Disney Night

Broadway took over the ballroom on Dancing with the Stars for a special Disney on Broadway Night, featuring performances by Heather Headley, Sherri Shepherd, Michael James Scott, Rodney Ingram, Kyra Belle Johnson, and more. Watch video from the episode below!

The episode opened with a musical celebration of Disney's Broadway productions, beginning with "Circle of Life" from The Lion King, featuring Heather Headley, Selloane Nkhela, and the show's iconic puppetry. The opening number continued with performances inspired by Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, and the upcoming stage adaptation of The Greatest Showman.

The evening also featured Cynthia Erivo, along with a lineup of Broadway performers providing live vocals for the celebrity contestants and their professional dance partners.

Headley returned to perform "Easy As Life" from Aida for Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik, as well as "I See the Light" from Tangled for Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold.

Michael James Scott performed "Under the Sea" from The Little Mermaid for Ezra Frech and Danielle Karagach, while Aladdin star Rodney Ingram sang "Be Our Guest" from Beauty and the Beast for Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy.

Sherri Shepherd joined Ingram and the Dancing with the Stars troupe for a performance of "Friend Like Me" from Aladdin.

Kyra Belle Johnson, who stars in the North American tour of Beauty and the Beast, performed "Belle" during the opening number and returned to sing "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" from Mary Poppins for Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson.

Additional dances featured music from Hercules, Peter Pan, and Hamilton, including a Quickstep by Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov to "A Star Is Born," a Jive by Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas to "You Can Fly! You Can Fly! You Can Fly!," and a Paso Doble by Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa to "Satisfied."

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