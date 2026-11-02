Video: Watch HAMILTON-Inspired Routine From U.S. Ice Dancers Caroline Green and Michael Parsons







Broadway's Hamilton has made its way to the ice! American ice dancers Caroline Green and Michael Parsons recently brought music from Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical to Skate Canada, performing a rhythm dance set to three songs from the hit Broadway show. Watch video of their performance!

The two-time U.S. medalists incorporated "Ten Duel Commandments," "Your Obedient Servant," and "The Room Where It Happens" into their two-minute, 50-second routine, translating the musical's storytelling and rhythms into an ice dance performance.

Green and Parsons earned 74.24 points for their rhythm dance at Skate Canada, the second event in the International Skating Union's Grand Prix series. The pair went on to finish third overall in the competition.

The official Hamilton social media account also shared footage of the routine on Sunday, highlighting their astonishing performance.

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