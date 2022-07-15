Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos & Video: See Cornelius Smith Jr. & More in Rehearsals for the World Premiere of AMERICAN PROPHET at Arena Stage

Cornelius Smith Jr. (ABC's Scandal, All My Children) will star as the fierce abolitionist.

Jul. 15, 2022  

Arena Stage is presenting the world-premiere musical American Prophet. Created by Arena favorite Charles Randolph-Wright (Arena's Born for This: The BeBe Winans Story, Broadway's Motown the Musical) and Grammy Award winner Marcus Hummon ("Bless the Broken Road"), American Prophet is powered by Douglass' own speeches and writings and filled with soaring new melodies. Cornelius Smith Jr. (ABC's Scandal, All My Children) will star as the fierce abolitionist.

Check out rehearsal photos and video below!

American Prophet opens tonight, July 15 and runs through August 28, 2022.

Cornelius Smith Jr. and the cast of American Prophet

Cornelius Smith Jr. and the cast of American Prophet

Cast and creative team of American Prophet

Cast and creative team of American Prophet

Cornelius Smith Jr. and the cast of American Prophet

Cornelius Smith Jr. and the cast of American Prophet

Kristolyn Lloyd and Cornelius Smith Jr.

Kristolyn Lloyd and Cornelius Smith Jr.

Kristolyn Lloyd, Cornelius Smith Jr., and Joseph Joubert

Cornelius Smith Jr. and Thomas Adrian Simpson

Cornelius Smith Jr. and Thomas Adrian Simpson

Cornelius Smith Jr. and Thomas Adrian Simpson

Kristolyn Lloyd, Cornelius Smith Jr., Charles Randolph-Wright and Marcus Hummon

Charles Randolph-Wright, Cornelius Smith Jr., and Thomas Adrian Simpson

Charles Randolph-Wright, Cornelius Smith Jr. and Thomas Adrian Simpson

Cornelius Smith Jr. and Thomas Adrian Simpson

Cicily Daniels and Cornelius Smith Jr.

Cicily Daniels and Cornelius Smith Jr

Charles Randolph-Wright, Cornelius Smith Jr., and Thomas Adrian Simpson





