Photos: Vanessa Williams Visits CHICKEN AND BISCUITS on Broadway

There was a family reunion this weekend at the Circle in the Square Theatre! Stage and screen favorite Vanessa Williams attended Chicken and Biscuits on Broadway and stopped backstage to visit two of her past costars- Michael Urie (Ugly Betty) and Norm Lewis (Sondheim by Sondheim, Show Boat). Check out the photos below.

CHICKEN & BISCUITS, the new comedy written by Douglas Lyons and directed by Zhailon Levingston, made its Broadway debut earlier this month at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street.) The limited engagement runs through Sunday, January 2, 2022.

This dynamic ensemble cast leads a raucous family comedy so full of laughter and love, it'll leave you begging for seconds. The Jenkins family is coming together to celebrate the life of their father-hopefully without killing each other! But any hopes for a peaceful reunion unravel when a family secret shows up at the funeral. CHICKEN & BISCUITS had its world premiere on February 28, 2020 at Queens Theatre, but the engagement was cut short less than two weeks later, when the theater industry suspended operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas