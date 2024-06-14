Photos: Three Time Indie Spirit Nominee CHRONICLES OF A WANDERING SAINT Brings Stars Out Under The Stars

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last week Hope Runs High and Rooftop Films hosted a preview screening of the three time Independent Spirit Award nominated film "Chronicles of a Wandering Saint" under the stars of Fort Greene Park. The acclaimed debut film from Tomás Gómez Bustillo opens at New York's IFC Center June 28th before expanding nationally.

The screening was attended by "Killian & the Comeback Kids" star John Donchak, beloved comedians Mia Jackson & Keenan Steiner, and hundreds of New Yorkers taking part in Rooftop's free film series supported by the Fort Greene Park Conservancy and AMC Networks.

With introductions from Rooftop Films' Senior Programmer Maria Rhodes, Hope Runs High curator Taylor Purdee, and a virtual Q&A with writer/director Tomás Gómez Bustillo, it was a lovely night outdoors at the movies.

The SXSW award winner opens at IFC Center June 28th with first weekend Q&As.

CHRONICLES OF A WANDERING SAINT: In a tiny Argentinian town, a pious yet competitive woman decides that staging a miracle could be her ticket to sainthood. Yet before the unveiling, a jarring event illuminates the hidden magic of her world, forcing her to reevaluate everything she once took for granted.



Welcome to Rooftop Films

Ready for a night under the stars

Filmmaker and Hope Runs High curator Taylor A. Purdee introduces Chronicles of a Wandering Saint.

Carly Jordan

Brooklyn''s Cardiff Giant played host.

Killian & the Comeback Kids stars John Donchak and former Tbilisi State Ballet of Georgia company member Anna Timoshenko.

Luke Simboli

Hannah Meyers

Marija Silk

Attendees share a laugh

Carly Jordan and H.G. O''Connell

Hannah Meyers

Taylor A. Purdee

Crowds gather

Comedians Mia Jackson and Keenan Steiner with Taylor Purdee

The night wraps up.