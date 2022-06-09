Photos: The Rose Room Presents SUMMER OF SPLENDOR

THE ROSE ROOM: Midtown's Sexy Circus Speakeasy is celebrating its FIRST ANNIVERSARY with SUMMER OF SPLENDOR!

Special Events @ 9:00 pm (see below) join the WILD ROSE SHOWS @ 11:00 pm

TheRoseRoomNYC.com. 358 W 44th St, NYC

Hidden behind The Producer's Club Lounge on 44th Street THE ROSE ROOM is quickly becoming the hottest "secret place" for New York's queer and bohemian scene to be seen. A night of mystery and wonder are guaranteed.

SUMMER OF SPLENDOR



Starting June 1, THE ROSE ROOM begins a summer of splendor series of diverse variety acts at their new 9:00 p.m. timeslot - comedians, musicians, singers, and other novelty acts, before the exotic sexy circus speakeasy begins its 11:00 p.m. showing.

THE ROSE ROOM offers a unique immersive nightlife experience blending the frolic of old-world vaudeville clubs with the cutting-edge mystique of New York's underground queer scene featuring world class magic, acclaimed circus, and scintillating sideshow.