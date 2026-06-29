Video: Watch New Performance Footage From CHICAGO on Broadway





Chicago is celebrating almost 30 years on Broadway! See new footage from Broadway's longest running American musical. The cast currently features Krysta Rodriguez as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Matteo Lane as Billy Flynn and Red Concepción as “Amos Hart" in Chicago on Broadway.

The cast also features Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron “Mama” Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and J. Workman as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tia Altinay, Nicole Benoit, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Austin Dunn, John Michael Fiumara, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Chelsea James, Christopher Kelley, James T. Lane, Jenny Laroche, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mariah Reives, Sean Samuels, Samantha Sturm, and Jeff Sullivan.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

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