THE BALUSTERS to Extend for Additional Two Weeks on Broadway

Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of The Balusters will extend for an additional two weeks through Sunday, June 21 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. The production has received 16 award nominations, making The Balusters the most nominated new Broadway play of the season.

The Balusters is a new play by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon.

On Monday, the production was named Outstanding New Broadway Play by the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards.

The Balusters has been nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Play, Best Featured Actress in a Play (Marylouise Burke), Best Featured Actor in a Play (Richard Thomas), Best Direction of a Play, and Best Costume Design of a Play (Emilio Sosa). The production has also been nominated for two Drama League Awards–Outstanding Production of a Play and the Distinguished Performance Award (Marylouise Burke)–and eight Drama Desk Award nominations including Outstanding Play, Outstanding Direction of a Play (Kenny Leon), Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play (Anika Noni Rose), Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play (Maria-Christina Oliveras, Richard Thomas), Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play (Derek McLane), Outstanding Costume Design of a Play (Emilio Sosa), and Outstanding Fight Choreography (Thomas Schall).

The Balusters is a raucous, wild ride through a small community with big feelings. The Vernon Point Neighborhood Association is a passionate bunch, whether squabbling over historically inaccurate porch railings or debating trash can protocol. Still, no one is prepared for the neighbor-versus-neighbor battle royale that ensues when a newcomer to the board suggests the unthinkable: installing a stop sign on the corner of the enclave’s prettiest block.

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