Photos: Stage Managers' Association Presents Annual Del Hughes Awards for Lifetime Achievement

On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Stage Managers' Association presented its annual Del Hughes Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Art of Stage Management in a ceremony, live from the National Opera Center's Mark A. Scorca Hall in NYC and streamed "Virtually Everywhere", to corporate, event and theatrical stage manager Andrew Feigin, opera stage manager Raymond Menard, and theatrical stage manager Bernita Robinson.

See photos below!

In addition to these Lifetime Achievement Awards, the SMA honored Marguerite Price with The Founders Award and Narda E. Alcorn and Lisa Porter with a Special Recognition Award. Honourees are chosen each February from nominations submitted by industry members.