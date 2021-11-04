Photos: See Elliot Page, Zachary Quinto, Cherry Jones, Joel Grey & More at the Opening Night of MORNING SUN

Manhattan Theatre Club last night, November 3, presented the world premiere of Morning Sun, written by Tony Award winner Simon Stephens, directed by Drama Desk Award winner Lila Neugebauer, and starring Tony Award winner Blair Brown, four-time Emmy Award winner Edie Falco, and Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland.

Blair Brown (Copenhagen, "Orange Is the New Black"), Edie Falco ("The Sopranos," Frankie and Johnny...), and Marin Ireland (Reasons to Be Pretty) form a powerhouse trio of stars in this deeply felt, gorgeously imagined new play by Tony winner Simon Stephens (Heisenberg, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time). In Greenwich Village a generation or so ago, the city is alive. Joni Mitchell sings, friends and lovers come and go, and the regulars change at the White Horse Tavern. As 50 years pass, one woman's life is revealed in all its complexity, mystery and possibility in this enthralling world premiere about mothers and daughters, beginnings and endings in New York City. Directing is Lila Neugebauer (The Waverly Gallery).

The creative team includes dots (scenic design), Kaye Voyce (costume design), Lap Chi Chu (lighting design), Lee Kinney and Daniel Kluger (sound design), Daniel Kluger (original music), and Tom Watson (hair & wig design). Laura Smith is the Production Stage Manager.