Photos: Samantha Bee's HOW TO SURVIVE MENOPAUSE Opens at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



How To Survive Menopause, written by and starring Emmy Award-winning comedian Samantha Bee, began performances last night at Audible Theater’s Minetta Lane Theatre. Check out photos here!



The production will be recorded live and released as an Audible Original, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.



Samantha Bee wants to talk about menopause. Okay, she actually doesn’t want to, but she must. Half of the world’s population will spend one third of their lives in it, yet it’s been completely shrouded in secrecy-until now. The Emmy Award winning host of “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” shares everything she has learned in her new one-woman show, How To Survive Menopause. Because everyone needs that one best friend who will keep it real for them—like, really real. Be part of the live audio recording at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre for a hilarious, soothing salve you didn’t know you needed. It’s perfect for anyone who is going through it, has gone through it, will go through it, or knows someone who has. Basically, the entire population.

Limited tickets for the two remaining performances tonight and tomorrow are still available at www.Audible.com/MinettaLane.

