Photos: 'SOULSHINE' Madison Square Garden Benefit Concert

On November 24, Madison Square Garden pulsed with energy as the sold-out "SOULSHINE" benefit concert brought together an outstanding lineup of legendary performers. The evening was a celebration of music, featuring unforgettable collaborations and classic hits, all supporting relief and recovery efforts for Western North Carolina and Florida following Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Through ticket sales, merchandise, sponsorships, and donations, the event raised over $4.5M for the Soulshine Concert Fund, which will distribute funds to a variety of organizations on the ground in North Carolina and Florida. Take a look at photos from the evening below!

Headliners included Dave Matthews Band, Warren Haynes Band (with Haynes hailing from Asheville), Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Goose, with an impressive roster of special guests such as Trey Anastasio, Mavis Staples, Robert Randolph, Joe Russo, Trombone Shorty, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, and Ben Jaffe.

"SOULSHINE" was the grand finale of Dave Matthews Band’s Fall Tour, capping off three consecutive sold-out nights at Madison Square Garden. Dave Matthews and Warren Haynes opened the concert with a heartfelt rendition of "Soulshine," written by Haynes, setting a warm and generous tone for the night. Later, Dave Matthews joined Goose for a stirring performance of Bruce Hornsby's "The Way It Is," and Mavis Staples sat in with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats, emphasizing the concert's spirit of bringing together different musical generations. Other memorable moments included guest sit ins from Trombone Shorty and Robert Randolph during Warren Haynes Band’s set and an intimate rendition of Phish's "Waste" by Dave Matthews and Trey Anastasio, highlighting the unique connection between the two artists. Dave Matthews Band kicked off their set with a powerful performance of “The Weight” by The Band, featuring Trey Anastasio, Nathaniel Rateliff, and Susan Tedeschi. The entire ensemble of performers and special guests then returned to the stage at the end of the night for a unifying rendition of The Beatles’ “Come Together.”

The event was produced by Live Nation in partnership with Day Glo Presents. The live stream, produced by Volta Media and sponsored by Cisco, allowed fans around the world to tune into the night of music and donate online.

Photo credit: Marc Millman and Sanjay Suchak