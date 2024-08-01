News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: SOMEONE SPECTACULAR Opens Off-Broadway

The production is now playing at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

By: Aug. 01, 2024
Last night was the officially opening night for someone spectacular, the world premiere of a new play by Doménica Feraud, directed by Tatiana Pandiani. The production is now playing at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street, Jim Houghton Way). Check out photos from opening night below!

Once a week, six recently bereaved strangers gather for group therapy. It’s a stable routine — until one day, their grief counselor is inexplicably MIA. The group’s typical session quickly goes off the rails, offering an open-ended meditation on loss, with revelations that are at once beautiful, funny, and heartbreaking. Doménica Feraud’s new play examines the complicated emotions that accompany grief, while exploring universal and personal truths that are sure to stay with you for a lifetime.

The cast features Gamze Ceylan (Film: Ben Is Back; TV: “Tales of the City”) as Evelyn, Alison Cimmet (Broadway: Gary, She Loves Me, The Mystery of Edwin Drood) as Nelle, Delia Cunningham (Regional: A View from the Bridge, directed by Ivo van Hove; TV: “Paper Girls,” “Elementary,” “Madam Secretary”) as Jude, Ana Cruz Kayne (Film: Barbie, Little Women; TV: “Painkiller”) as Lily, Shakur Tolliver (Off-Broadway: soft; Regional: Passing Strange, Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train) as Julian and Damian Young (TV: “The Comeback”; Film: Birdman, The Trial of the Chicago 7) as Thom.

Understudies are Nicholas Delany, Doménica Feraud and Rebecca Hirota.

Scenic design is by two-time Tony Award nominee dots (Broadway: Appropriate, An Enemy of the People), costume design is by Siena Zoë Allen (Broadway: Associate Designer for Hadestown, What the Constitution Means to Me), lighting design is by Drama Desk nominee Oona Curley (Off-Broadway: Dr. Ride’s American Beach House), and sound design is by Tony Award nominee Mikaal Sulaiman (Broadway: Macbeth, An Enemy of the People). Production Stage Manager is Yetti Steinman. Assistant Stage Manager is Madison Lane. Casting is by Conrad Woolfe, CSA and Leigh Ann Smith, CSA. General Management is by Cheryl Dennis Productions.

someone spectacular is produced by B3-A12/Doménica Feraud, Paige Evans, Margaret Leigh, and Cheryl Dennis. 

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Rebecca Hirota, Delia Cunningham, Ana Cruz Kayne, Alison Cimmet, Gamze Ceylan

Rebecca Hirota, Delia Cunningham, Ana Cruz Kayne, Alison Cimmet, Gamze Ceylan

Ana Cruz Kayne

Ana Cruz Kayne

Alison Cimmet

Alison Cimmet

Gamze Ceylan

Gamze Ceylan

Delia Cunningham

Delia Cunningham

Rebecca Hirota

Rebecca Hirota

Damian Young

Damian Young

Nicholas Delany

Nicholas Delany

Damian Young, Ana Cruz Kayne, Delia Cunningham, Alison Cimmet, Gamze Ceylan, Shakur Tolliver

Damian Young, Ana Cruz Kayne, Delia Cunningham, Alison Cimmet, Gamze Ceylan, Shakur Tolliver

Nicholas Delany, Damian Young, Ana Cruz Kayne, Delia Cunningham, Alison Cimmet, Gamze Ceylan, Rebecca Hirota, Shakur Tolliver

Nicholas Delany, Damian Young, Ana Cruz Kayne, Delia Cunningham, Alison Cimmet, Gamze Ceylan, Rebecca Hirota, Shakur Tolliver

Shakur Tolliver

Shakur Tolliver

Domenica Feraud

Domenica Feraud

Meredith Garretson, Giselle Vazquez

Meredith Garretson, Giselle Vazquez

Margaret Skoglund Leigh

Margaret Skoglund Leigh

Tatiana Pandiani

Tatiana Pandiani

Tatiana Pandiani, Domenica Feraud

Tatiana Pandiani, Domenica Feraud

Marjan Neshat

Marjan Neshat

Sidney Dupont

Sidney Dupont

Kate Baldwin, Graham Rowat

Kate Baldwin, Graham Rowat

The cast of SOMEONE SPECTACULAR

Shakur Tolliver, Ana Cruz Kayne

Shakur Tolliver, Ana Cruz Kayne

Gamze Ceylan, Damian Young

Gamze Ceylan, Damian Young

Alison Cimmet, Delia Cunningham

Alison Cimmet, Delia Cunningham





