Photos: SOMEONE SPECTACULAR Opens Off-Broadway

Last night was the officially opening night for someone spectacular, the world premiere of a new play by Doménica Feraud, directed by Tatiana Pandiani. The production is now playing at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street, Jim Houghton Way). Check out photos from opening night below!

Once a week, six recently bereaved strangers gather for group therapy. It’s a stable routine — until one day, their grief counselor is inexplicably MIA. The group’s typical session quickly goes off the rails, offering an open-ended meditation on loss, with revelations that are at once beautiful, funny, and heartbreaking. Doménica Feraud’s new play examines the complicated emotions that accompany grief, while exploring universal and personal truths that are sure to stay with you for a lifetime.

The cast features Gamze Ceylan (Film: Ben Is Back; TV: “Tales of the City”) as Evelyn, Alison Cimmet (Broadway: Gary, She Loves Me, The Mystery of Edwin Drood) as Nelle, Delia Cunningham (Regional: A View from the Bridge, directed by Ivo van Hove; TV: “Paper Girls,” “Elementary,” “Madam Secretary”) as Jude, Ana Cruz Kayne (Film: Barbie, Little Women; TV: “Painkiller”) as Lily, Shakur Tolliver (Off-Broadway: soft; Regional: Passing Strange, Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train) as Julian and Damian Young (TV: “The Comeback”; Film: Birdman, The Trial of the Chicago 7) as Thom.

Understudies are Nicholas Delany, Doménica Feraud and Rebecca Hirota.

Scenic design is by two-time Tony Award nominee dots (Broadway: Appropriate, An Enemy of the People), costume design is by Siena Zoë Allen (Broadway: Associate Designer for Hadestown, What the Constitution Means to Me), lighting design is by Drama Desk nominee Oona Curley (Off-Broadway: Dr. Ride’s American Beach House), and sound design is by Tony Award nominee Mikaal Sulaiman (Broadway: Macbeth, An Enemy of the People). Production Stage Manager is Yetti Steinman. Assistant Stage Manager is Madison Lane. Casting is by Conrad Woolfe, CSA and Leigh Ann Smith, CSA. General Management is by Cheryl Dennis Productions.

someone spectacular is produced by B3-A12/Doménica Feraud, Paige Evans, Margaret Leigh, and Cheryl Dennis.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski