Photos: SIX, WICKED & More Perform at the MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

Yesterday, the Broadway casts of Wicked, Six, and Moulin Rouge performed during NBC's coverage of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Harry Connick Jr., Celina Smith, and the cast of Annie Live also performed "I Don't Need Anything But You" and "Tomorrow".

Sara Bareilles, Rene Elise Goldsberry, and the cast of Girls5Eva also performed, "Famous5Eva", an original song from Tina Fey's comedy Peacock series. Broadway alums Jordan Fisher and Darren Criss also performed from floats.

Check out photos from the performances below!

Photos by: Eric Liebowitz/NBC