VIDEO: Watch MOULIN ROUGE! Take Center Stage at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The magic of Moulin Rouge! was transported from 45th Street to 34th this morning as the cast of the Tony-winning musical appeared live at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Watch as they perform "The Sparkling Diamond" below!

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

The cast is led by Natalie Mendoza as Satine, Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit as Christian, Tony Award winner Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Tony and Olivier award nominee Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder as Nini. Ashley Loren is the Satine Alternate. The cast includes Jacqueline B. Arnold, Holly James, Jeigh Madjus, Joe Beauregard, Keely Beirne, Giovanni Bonaventura, Olutayo Bosede, Maya Bowles, Kyle Brown, Sam J. Cahn, Bobby Daye, Mia DeWeese, Karli Dinardo, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Aaron C. Finley, Bahiyah Hibah, Cameron Mitchell Jackson, Tasia Jungbauer, Reed Luplau, Kara Menendez, Kaitlin Mesh, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Benjamin Rivera, Julius Anthony Rubio, Brandon Stonestreet, Travis Ward-Osborne and Ericka Hunter Yang.