Photos: SIX Celebrates 600 Performances on Broadway

SIX, the Tony Award-winning smash hit new musical by Tony AwardÂ®-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, just celebrated its 600th performance on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC) on Sunday, March 26 with a special curtain call at the end of the 2pm matinee.

SIX opened October 3, 2021, and won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony AwardÂ® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics), the Tony AwardÂ® for Best Costume Design of a Musical, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

SIX recouped its investment on Broadway in December 2022, one of the first official hits following the pandemic shutdown.

The Broadway cast features Hailee Kaleem Wright as Catherine of Aragon, Leandra Ellis-Gaston as Anne Boleyn, Bella Coppola as Jane Seymour, Nasia Thomas as Anna of Cleves, Zoe Jensen as Katherine Howard, and Taylor Iman Jones as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Marilyn Caserta, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli' Conway, Kristina Leopold, and Aubrey Matalon as Alternates.

SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum. Six is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony AwardÂ®-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski