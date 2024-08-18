Photos: SHAKESPEARE TRANSLATE: THE COMPLETE WORKS at Caveat

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Shakespeare Translate: The Complete Works” had its one-night-only run at Caveat prior to heading to the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Festival on July 22nd. It’s by New York City comedy + physical theater company Devon Loves ME! Productions, and Directed by Melissa Ingle.

It is all of Shakespeare put through Google Translate 15 times and performed in under an hour. Did I mention there are clowns? What are you going to do about it?

Photography by Rebecca Roth