Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Original 'George Weasley' Oliver Phelps Visits HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway

The play celebrates its 5th anniversary!

Apr. 24, 2023  

To celebrate its 5th Broadway anniversary, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child held a special curtain call on Sunday, April 23, which featured actor Oliver Phelps, who played "George Weasley" in the Harry Potter film series.

Phelps addressed the audience and did some special giveaways to those in attendance.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, has sold over 5 million tickets worldwide and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Adventure runs in the family. When Harry Potter's head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all-with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. Experience the wizarding world like never before from the moment you arrive. The entire theatre has been transformed with hidden surprises to discover around every corner.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski






Related Stories
Video: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Does Wand Dance Photo
Video: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Does 'Wand Dance'
Watch the Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child performing the “Wand Dance” from the production at Edge at Hudson Yards. 
Photos: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Celebrates Five Years On Broadway! Photo
Photos: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Celebrates Five Years On Broadway!
To celebrate its 5th Broadway anniversary, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was presented with a Mayoral Proclamation and street renaming to “Cursed Child Way”. See photos from inside the ceremony!
Photos & Video: New HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Trailer Photo
Photos & Video: New HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Trailer
See the new trailer for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in honor of its five year anniversary on Broadway!
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Recoups Investment Photo
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Recoups Investment
The Tony Award-winning production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child recouped it’s Broadway investment. See who is starring in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway, and learn how to purchase tickets.

From This Author - Jennifer Broski

 

Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this ... (read more about this author)


Photos: Original 'George Weasley' Oliver Phelps Visits HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on BroadwayPhotos: Original 'George Weasley' Oliver Phelps Visits HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway
April 24, 2023

To celebrate its 5th Broadway anniversary, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child held a special curtain call on Sunday, April 23, which featured actor Oliver Phelps, who played 'George Weasley' in the Harry Potter film series. Check out photos here!
Photos: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Celebrates Five Years With A Mayoral Proclamation!Photos: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Celebrates Five Years With A Mayoral Proclamation!
April 19, 2023

To celebrate its 5th Broadway anniversary, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was presented with a Mayoral Proclamation and street renaming to “Cursed Child Way”. See photos from inside the ceremony!
Photos: Go Inside PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR's Return Engagement at The Public TheaterPhotos: Go Inside PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR's Return Engagement at The Public Theater
April 19, 2023

See photos from the return engagement of Suzan-Lori Parks' PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR at The Public Theater.
Up on the Marquee: THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW on BroadwayUp on the Marquee: THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW on Broadway
April 17, 2023

The sold-out and highly acclaimed BAM production of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, starring Oscar Isaac (making his Broadway debut) and Rachel Brosnahan, is getting ready to begin previews on Broadway. Check out photos of the new marquee!
Photos: Elijah Rhea Johnson Takes First Bows in MJ THE MUSICALPhotos: Elijah Rhea Johnson Takes First Bows in MJ THE MUSICAL
April 5, 2023

Last night, Elijah Rhea Johnson made his Broadway debut and took his first bow as Michael Jackson in MJ, the multiple Tony Award-winning musical. Johnson returns to MJ after helping to develop the role of 'Middle Michael' throughout the workshop process.  BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!
share