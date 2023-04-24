Photos: Original 'George Weasley' Oliver Phelps Visits HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway

To celebrate its 5th Broadway anniversary, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child held a special curtain call on Sunday, April 23, which featured actor Oliver Phelps, who played "George Weasley" in the Harry Potter film series.

Phelps addressed the audience and did some special giveaways to those in attendance.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, has sold over 5 million tickets worldwide and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Adventure runs in the family. When Harry Potter's head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all-with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. Experience the wizarding world like never before from the moment you arrive. The entire theatre has been transformed with hidden surprises to discover around every corner.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski