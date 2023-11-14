Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala

The special event was hosted at the Edison Ballroom on November 13, 2023.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date
Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Photo 3 Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!
Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying! Photo 4 Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying!

Just last night, the Drama League celebrated Embrace The Season: A Drama League Celebration, the venerated gala event amplifying the extraordinary productions gracing stages in New York City each season. BroadwayWorld was there for the special night and you can check out photos from the red carpet arrivals below!

EMBRACE THE SEASON featured a dazzling array of exclusive performances, appearances, and “sneak peeks” of Broadway productions to come. The evening included Tony and Drama League Award Winner Annaleigh Ashford (Sweeney Todd); Lindsay Mendez (Merrily We Roll Along); Arielle Jacobs(Here Lies Love), Andrew Durand (Shucked); Betsy Aidem (Prayer for the French Republic), composer/lyrists Rebekah Greer Melocik & Jacob Yandura(How To Dance In Ohio); composer/lyrists Joy Huerta & Benjamin Velez (Real Women Have Curves); plus remarks from The Wiz & The Notebook director Schele Williams and a special preview of Water For Elephants, the latter featuring the award-winning composer/band PigPen Theatre Co.; and a series of tributes to producer Jeffrey Richards, the 2023 Embrace The Season Gala Honoree, from Tony Award Winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Purlie Victorious, Hamilton), Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus, Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein (Moulin Rouge, Fiddler on the Roof), and Tony nominees Norm Lewis (The Gershwins Porgy and Bess) and Jessica Hecht (Summer 1976, Fiddler on the Roof), among others. 

EMBRACE THE SEASON was directed by Tony Award nominee Sheryl Kaller (Mothers and Sons) and Ben Villegas Randle (Hello Again), with musical direction by the longtime associate conductor of Broadaway’s Wicked, David Evans.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Drama League Gala 2023

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Broadway HD Sponsors-Melissa Farber, Sophia Schiffman, Danielle Allen, Wally Sedgewick, Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley, MacLean Mills and Diane Prince

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Bonnie Comley

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Kumiko Yoshii and Bonnie Comley

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Stewart F. Lane, Jeffrey Richards and Bonnie Comley

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Drama League Board of Directors-Jonathan Lonner, Bevin Ross, Kumiko Yoshii, Townsend Teague, Trish Chambers, Elena Araoz, Mary Jain, Bonnie Comley, Irene Gandy, Paula Kaminsky Davis and Gabriel Stelian-Shanks

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Bevin Ross, Jeffery Richards, Irene Gandy and Gabriel Stelian-Shanks

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Nilan Bevin Ross and Gabriel Stelian-Shanks

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Bevin Ross, Mary Jain and Gabriel Stelian-Shanks

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Bevin Ross, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks and Bonnie Comley

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Bevin Ross, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks and Elena Araoz

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Maria Koundoura and Bonnie Comley

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Howard Rudominer and Michal Lamon

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Nadia Guevara and Ryan Dobrin

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Darin Oduyoye

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Mike Woods

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Mike Woods and Darin Oduyoye

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Darin Oduyoye and Sarah Hutton

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Nadia Guevara, Ann Kreitman, Sandwich Meateanuwat and Michelle Chan

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
PigPen Theatre Company-Matt Nuernberger, Alex Falberg, Dan Weschler, Ben Ferguson, Arya Shahi Curtis Gillen and Ryan Melia

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Bill Timoney, Irene Gandy and Vanessa Bell Calloway

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Bill Timoney, Irene Gandy, Jeffery Richards and Vanessa Bell Calloway

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Jeffrey Richards

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Irene Gandy

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Drama League Staff-Rashad T. Bailey, Andrew Coopman, Maralyn Quinones-Stead, Anna Evtushenko, Lake Sims-Winfrey, Helen O'Rourke, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Olivia Rogan, Bernadette Norman, Mike Teele, Bevin Ross and Nilan

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Rebekah Greer Melocik and Jacob Yandura

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Schele Williams

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Andrew Durand

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Arielle Jacobs

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Betsy Aidem

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Norm Lewis

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Ibi Owolabi and Irene Gandy

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Ibi Owolabi, Irene Gandy and Norm Lewis

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Ibi Owolabi, Irene Gandy, Jeffrey Richards and Norm Lewis

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Billy Eugene Jones, Irene Gandy and Jeffrey Richards

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Jacob Yandura, Rebekah Greer Melocik, Fiona Howe Rudin and Sammy Lopez

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Ben Villegas Randle, Sheryl Kaller and Andrew Coopman

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Benjamin Velez

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Benjamin Velez and Jack Noseworthy

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Jack Noseworthy

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Jelani Remy

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Joy Huerta and Elena Araoz

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Vanessa Bell Calloway

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Heather Alicia Simms and Vanessa Bell Calloway

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Heather Alicia Simms

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Jessica Hecht

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Danny Burstein

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Kara Young

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Kara Young

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Annaleigh Ashford

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Jelani Remy and Arielle Jacobs

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Leslie Odom Jr.

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Leslie Odom Jr.

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Bill Timoney, Irene Gandy and Vanessa Bell Calloway

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Jeffrey Richards and Bill Timoney



RELATED STORIES

1
Edith Piaf Biopic to Use AI to Recreate Her Voice & Image Photo
Edith Piaf Biopic to Use AI to Recreate Her Voice & Image

An Edith Piaf biopic is in the works, with plans to use AI to recreate her voice and image. The groundbreaking AI technology has been trained with hundreds of voice clips and images of the french musical artist, some of which are over 80 years old.

2
Photos: Go Inside HARMONYs Opening Night Curtain Call on Broadway Photo
Photos: Go Inside HARMONY's Opening Night Curtain Call on Broadway

See photos from opening night curtain call of Harmony on Broadway!

3
Broadway Marketing Agencies Win Big at the Clio Entertainment Awards Photo
Broadway Marketing Agencies Win Big at the Clio Entertainment Awards

Several Broadway agencies and companies were honored by the 2023 Clio Entertainment Awards. The awards recognize 'excellence in marketing and communications' across the entertainment industry, including the industries of film, television, live entertainment, and gaming. 

4
Steve Carell Will Make His Broadway Debut in UNCLE VANYA Photo
Steve Carell Will Make His Broadway Debut in UNCLE VANYA

Steve Carell is headed to Broadway! The actor, best known for starring in the television series The Office, will make his Broadway debut in Lincoln Center Theater's upcoming production of Anton Chekhov’s classic UNCLE VANYA. Find out more information about the production here!

From This Author - Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Born and raised on Long Island she still lives in the same town she grew up in.  She had a long career as a US Customs Broker and in her youth a cashier at a local supermarket but taking photos h... Genevieve Rafter Keddy">(read more about this author)

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening NightPhotos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Photos: MARY POPPINS Cast Takes Opening Night Bows at The Argyle TheatrePhotos: MARY POPPINS Cast Takes Opening Night Bows at The Argyle Theatre
Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock GalaPhotos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and MorePhotos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More

Videos

Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category? Video
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category?
Micaela Diamond Feels Sondheim's Presence During HERE WE ARE Video
Micaela Diamond Feels Sondheim's Presence During HERE WE ARE
Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in WONKA Preview Video
Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in WONKA Preview
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
HADESTOWN
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SIX
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW

Recommended For You