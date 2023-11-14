Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala

Just last night, the Drama League celebrated Embrace The Season: A Drama League Celebration, the venerated gala event amplifying the extraordinary productions gracing stages in New York City each season. BroadwayWorld was there for the special night and you can check out photos from the red carpet arrivals below!

EMBRACE THE SEASON featured a dazzling array of exclusive performances, appearances, and “sneak peeks” of Broadway productions to come. The evening included Tony and Drama League Award Winner Annaleigh Ashford (Sweeney Todd); Lindsay Mendez (Merrily We Roll Along); Arielle Jacobs(Here Lies Love), Andrew Durand (Shucked); Betsy Aidem (Prayer for the French Republic), composer/lyrists Rebekah Greer Melocik & Jacob Yandura(How To Dance In Ohio); composer/lyrists Joy Huerta & Benjamin Velez (Real Women Have Curves); plus remarks from The Wiz & The Notebook director Schele Williams and a special preview of Water For Elephants, the latter featuring the award-winning composer/band PigPen Theatre Co.; and a series of tributes to producer Jeffrey Richards, the 2023 Embrace The Season Gala Honoree, from Tony Award Winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Purlie Victorious, Hamilton), Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus, Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein (Moulin Rouge, Fiddler on the Roof), and Tony nominees Norm Lewis (The Gershwins Porgy and Bess) and Jessica Hecht (Summer 1976, Fiddler on the Roof), among others.

EMBRACE THE SEASON was directed by Tony Award nominee Sheryl Kaller (Mothers and Sons) and Ben Villegas Randle (Hello Again), with musical direction by the longtime associate conductor of Broadaway’s Wicked, David Evans.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy