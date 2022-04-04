Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Paradise Square
Click Here for More Articles on Paradise Square

Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of PARADISE SQUARE

pixeltracker

Paradise Square is currently running at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Apr. 4, 2022  

Paradise Square opened on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre last night, Sunday, April 3rd. BroadwayWorld was there on the red carpet and you can check out photos below!

The show, which initially started previews on March 15th, is lead by Tony Award nominee Joaquina Kalukango (Slave Play), alongside Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Tony Award nominee John Dossett (Newsies, Gypsy), Sidney Dupont (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), A.J. Shively (La Cage aux Folles, Bright Star), Nathaniel Stampley (The Gershwin's Porgy & Bess, The Color Purple), Gabrielle McClinton (Pippin, Chicago), Jacob Fishel (Fiddler on the Roof), Kevin Dennis (Canadian productions of Young Frankenstein, Assassins), and Matt Bogart (Smokey Joe's Café, Miss Saigon). Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Waitress, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) will stand by for Ms. Kalukango.

New York City. 1863. The Civil War raged on. An extraordinary thing occurred amid the dangerous streets and crumbling tenement houses of the Five Points, the notorious 19th-century Lower Manhattan slum. For many years, Irish immigrants escaping the devastation of the Great Famine settled alongside free-born Black Americans and those who escaped slavery, arriving by means of the Underground Railroad. The Irish, relegated at that time to the lowest rung of America's social status, received a sympathetic welcome from their Black neighbors (who enjoyed only slightly better treatment in the burgeoning industrial-era city). The two communities co-existed, intermarried, raised families, and shared their cultures in this unlikeliest of neighborhoods.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Paradise Square
Julie Halston

Paradise Square
Julie Halston

Paradise Square
Peter Cincotti

Paradise Square
Peter Cincotti

Paradise Square
Peter Cincotti

Paradise Square
Gryphyn Karimloo and Ramin Karimloo

Paradise Square
Ramin Karimloo

Paradise Square
Ramin Karimloo

Paradise Square
Frank Wildhorn

Paradise Square
Frank Wildhorn and Yoka Wao

Paradise Square
J.Harrison Ghee

Paradise Square
J.Harrison Ghee

Paradise Square
Judy Kaye

Paradise Square
Judy Kaye

Paradise Square
Cheryl Wills

Paradise Square
Merle Dandridge

Paradise Square
Merle Dandridge

Paradise Square
Irene Gandy

Paradise Square
Irene Gandy

Paradise Square
Sheila Johnson

Paradise Square
Sheila Johnson

Paradise Square
Director Moisés Kaufman

Paradise Square
Director Moisés Kaufman

Paradise Square
Director Moisés Kaufman

Paradise Square
Assistant Director Amy Marie Seidel and Director Moisés Kaufman

Paradise Square
Elizabeth Winford and Producer Garth H. Drabinsky

Paradise Square
Producer Garth H. Drabinsky

Paradise Square
Elizabeth Winford and Producer Garth H. Drabinsky

Paradise Square
Matthew Blank

Paradise Square
Lorin Latarro

Paradise Square
Lorin Latarro

Paradise Square
Richard Maltby Jr. and Jamie deRoy

Paradise Square
Skyler Hensley and Shuler Hensley

Paradise Square
Shuler Hensley

Paradise Square
Lillias White

Paradise Square
Rob Ashford

Paradise Square
Rob Ashford

Paradise Square
Chirlane McCray and Bill de Blasio

Paradise Square
Chirlane McCray and Bill de Blasio

Paradise Square
Chirlane McCray and Bill de Blasio

Paradise Square
Chirlane McCray, Bill de Blasio and Producer Joe Crowley

Paradise Square
Taylor Mac

Paradise Square
Jared Grimes

Paradise Square
Larry Kirwan

Paradise Square
Brenda Vaccaro

Paradise Square
Conor Coleman, Eric Craig, Camille Eanga-Selenge, Kristen Beth Williams, Jason Oremus and Elyse Romano

Paradise Square
Melba Wilson

Paradise Square
Melba Wilson

Paradise Square
NYC Mayor Eric Adams

Paradise Square
NYC Mayor Eric Adams

Paradise Square
NYC Mayor Eric Adams and Producer Joe Crowley

Paradise Square
LaChanze

Paradise Square
LaChanze

Paradise Square
Victoria Clark, Brian Stokes Mitchell and LaChanze

Paradise Square
Allyson Tucker Mitchell, Victoria Clark, Brian Stokes Mitchell and LaChanze

Paradise Square
Allyson Tucker Mitchell, Victoria Clark, Brian Stokes Mitchell, LaChanze and Pearl Sun

Paradise Square
Huma Abedin

Paradise Square
Huma Abedin

Paradise Square
Huma Abedin and Producer Joe Crowley

Paradise Square
Cody Renard Richard

Paradise Square
Cody Renard Richard

Paradise Square
Max Clayton and Robyn Hurder

Paradise Square
Max Clayton and Robyn Hurder

Paradise Square
Shoshana Bean

Paradise Square
Shoshana Bean

Paradise Square
Jason Howland and LaChanze

Paradise Square
Lillias White and LaChanze


Get the best prices on tickets to Paradise Square - click here.


Related Articles


From This Author - Bruce Glikas