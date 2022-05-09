Photos: On the Red Carpet at the KEEPING COMPANY WITH SONDHEIM Screening

Click Here for More Articles on COMPANY Broadway

This past weekend, Tracie Bennett, Erin Davie, Antwayn Hopper, Michael R. Jackson, John Earl Jelks, Tavon Olds-Sample, Andy Nyman, Soara-Joye Ross, Jessie Shelton, Matthew Sklar, Antoine L. Smith, original cast members Pamela Myers and Teri Ralston, and more were on hand to celebrate the exclusive screening of "Keeping Company with Sondheim", a documentary from Great Performances on PBS.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Company stars Two-time Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk as Bobbie, two-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone as Joanne, Matt Doyle as Jamie, three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Grammy Award winner Etai Benson as Paul, and Bobby Conte as P.J., Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Manu Narayan as Theo, and Rashidra Scott as Susan.

Filmed over two years, "Keeping Company with Sondheim" from Great Performances on PBS explores the legacy of Stephen Sondheim's groundbreaking musical, Company, and follows Tony-Award winning director Marianne Elliott's re-imagined gender-swapped production on its journey to Broadway.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski