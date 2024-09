Photos: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Cast Toasts to Lear deBessonet

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last night at the Hudson Theatre, the cast and team of Once Upon A Mattress shared a toast to celebrate Lear deBessonet's new role at Lincoln Center as the Artistic Director. See photos below!

As Artistic Director, deBessonet will be responsible for all programming and season planning; cultivating and maintaining relationships with artists; and oversight and day to day operating of the staff and organization.

An uproarious update of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Princess and the Pea,” Once Upon A Mattress sets an unapologetic free spirit loose in a repressed kingdom, where Winnifred the Woebegone charms, delights, and dances her way to the top… of a stack of mattresses. Full of gloriously catchy melodies like “Shy” and “In a Little While,” the musical first premiered in 1959, with music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer.