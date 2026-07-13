Michael Urie, Naturi Naughton-Lewis, & More to Guest Star in FAMOUSLY YOU Variety Series





Broadway alums Michael Urie, Rachel Dratch, and Naturi Naughton-Lewis are among the guest stars appearing in Famously You, the first original streaming series from Ferrero North America and the Famous Amos brand. Created and hosted by musician and author "Rev" Shawn Amos, the son of the late Famous Amos founder, Wally Amos, the show "celebrates the courage it takes to be unmistakably yourself, alongside original music, conversation and live demonstrations." The series will premiere on July 24, exclusively on The Roku Channel.

Actress, NYT best-selling author and entrepreneur Gabrielle Union serves as Executive Producer of the series through her production company, I'll Have Another. She joins co-creators Jesse Murphy and “Rev” Shawn Amos under Murphy’s branded entertainment banner, Presented By Media (PBM), to bring the series to life. Rounding out the executive producing team are Emmy-nominated head writer and Broadway playwright Douglas Lyons and Kian Gass on behalf of I'll Have Another, alongside Alex Levine on behalf of PBM.

Famously You aims to showcase real people with extraordinary passions, from rhythmic pen-tapping to championship cup-stacking and even "speedcubing." Each episode’s guest shares their passion with the audience and joins Rev for a deeper conversation about their journey and motivation. In addition to Dratch, Urie, and Naughton-Lewis, season one guests include 2x Top Chef winner Buddha Lo, actor Robert Ri’chard, and tap dancer Savion Glover.

“My dad built Famous Amos on the belief that everyone has a special gift to offer the world,” said “Rev” Shawn Amos. “He loved people who bet on themselves. This show is a real celebration of him and all the people who run with their ideas, no matter the odds.” The series builds on the Famous Amos "Famously You" campaign, which launched in 2025 to honor the vision of its founder and mark 50 years of the brand.

Watch the trailer above for a first look at Famously You. All episodes stream on The Roku Channel on July 24.

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