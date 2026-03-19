Photos: New Look at MAMMA MIA! 25th Anniversary Tour

Check out new production photos for the 25th Anniversary North American Tour of Mamma Mia!. Fresh off a historic and hugely successful six-month return to its original Broadway home at the Winter Garden Theatre, the celebrated and beloved musical officially relaunched at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Center in Fort Myers, FL on March 11, 2026.

Leading the tour are Jessica Crouch as Donna Sheridan and Juliette M. Ojeda as Sophie Sheridan. They are joined by Carly Sakolove as Rosie, Jalynn Steele as Tanya, Leland Burnett as Bill Austin, Rob Marnell as Harry Bright, Victor Wallace as Sam Carmichael and Grant Reynolds as Sky.

Rounding out the cast are Steven Gagliano (Eddie), Maddie Garbaty (Ali), Lena Owens (Lisa), Dominic Young (Pepper), Sarah Agrusa, Alessandra Antonelli, Julia Charkales, Kate Cummings, Jordan De Leon, Nico DiPrimio, Andy Garcia, Sam Harvey, David Holbert, Alex Lanning, Danny Lopez-Alicea, Makoa, Erica Mansfield, Jason Mulay, Faith Northcutt, Emma X. O’Loughlin, Blake Price, Dorian Quinn, Sarah Santos, Lauren Soto, George Vickers V, and Kristina Walz.

Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, the irresistible musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island paradise, all unfolding to the storytelling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs, has now been seen live on stage by 70 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies – Mamma Mia! The Movie and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

In its 27th year in London, Mamma Mia! has been seen by more than 11 million people and has played more than 10,000 performances. It has broken box office records in all three of its London homes, and is the 3rd longest running musical in West End history.

Mamma Mia! opened on Broadway in 2001 where it played for what was then a record-breaking 14 years, first at the Winter Garden Theatre, then at the Broadhurst Theatre. The show also toured North America from 2000-2017 with four different touring companies spanning this period. The 25th Anniversary Tour first launched in Denver, CO in October 2023 before returning to the Winter Garden for its recent six-month run.

Also produced by Craymer, Mamma Mia! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time. The films starred a host of stars including Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper, Lily James and Cher.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

The North American Tour production team is led by associate director Martha Banta, associate choreographer Janet Rothermel, and associate music supervisor David Holcenberg, along with associate designers Brian Webb (scenic), Lucy Gaiger (costumes), Ed McCarthy (lighting), David Patridge (sound) and Jeff Knaggs (hair).

The stage management team includes Production Stage Manager RL Campbell, Stage Manager Andrew Volzer, and Assistant Stage Manager Sauniq Lawson.