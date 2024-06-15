Photos: Michael Keaton Visits THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL

The Heart of Rock and Roll is now running at the James Earl Jones Theatre on Broadway.
Michael Keaton caught a performance of The Heart of Rock and Roll on Broadway and congratulated the cast, including Corey Cott, Tamika Lawrence, Orville Mendoza, F. Michael Haynie, Billy Harrington Tighe, and more on stage after the show.
Set in 1987 and jam-packed with Huey Lewis megahits like “Do You Believe in Love”, “Hip to Be Square” , and “If This Is It,” The Heart of Rock and Roll centers on a couple of twenty-somethings on the cusp of their futures—Bobby, a rock and roller who’s traded his guitar for the corporate ladder and his boss Cassandra who’s always put the family business first. When they both get a second shot at their dreams, it’ll take “The Power of Love” and a little help from their friends — to figure out what kind of life they really want. The Heart of Rock and Roll is a throwback to the era of big feelings, classic rom coms, and music that really “Stuck With You.”
Photo Credit: Paul Aphisit
