Photos: Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway
Paranormal Activity stars Cher Álvarez, Travis A. Knight, Shannon Cochran, and Eva Kaminsky.
Previews are now underway for Paranormal Activity, which began Broadway performances on Friday, August 14, 2026, and officially opens Tuesday, August 25, 2026 at the August Wilson Theatre for a strictly limited, 20-week run. The company just met the press and you can check out photos from inside the big day below!
Paranormal Activity on Broadway stars Cher Álvarez as Lou, Travis A. Knight as James, Shannon Cochran as Carolanne, and Eva Kaminsky as Etheline Cotgrave with understudies Caron Buinis, Caroline Hendricks and Michael Holding. Álvarez, Knight, Cochran, Buinis, Hendricks, Kaminsky, and Holding are all making their Broadway debuts and reprising their roles from previous productions across North America. Paranormal Activity is written by Levi Holloway and directed by Felix Barrett.
James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape their past, but they soon discover that places aren’t haunted, people are… With an original story inspired by the film franchise, Paranormal Activity reimagines the modern ghost story with an intimacy that only live theatre can provide.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Shannon Cochran, Eva Kaminsky, Cher Alvarez and Travis A. Knight
Shannon Cochran, Eva Kaminsky, Cher Alvarez and Travis A. Knight
Playwright Levi Holloway, Shannon Cochran, Eva Kaminsky, Cher Alvarez, Travis A. Knight and Director Felix Barrett
Playwright Levi Holloway, Shannon Cochran, Eva Kaminsky, Cher Alvarez, Travis A. Knight, Director Felix Barrett and "Melting Pot" Co-Producer Simon Friend
Eva Kaminsky, Shannon Cochran, Cher Alvarez and Travis A. Knight
Eva Kaminsky, Shannon Cochran, Cher Alvarez and Travis A. Knight
Eva Kaminsky, Shannon Cochran, Cher Alvarez and Travis A. Knight
Cher Alvarez
Cher Alvarez
Playwright Levi Holloway
Playwright Levi Holloway
Director Felix Barrett and Playwright Levi Holloway
Director Felix Barrett and Playwright Levi Holloway
Director Felix Barrett and Playwright Levi Holloway
Director Felix Barrett
Director Felix Barrett
Bobby J. Howlett
Bobby J. Howlett
Playwright Levi Holloway, Director Felix Barrett and "Melting Pot" Co-Producer Simon Friend
Michael Holding, Caron Buinis, Shannon Cochran, Eva Kamisky, Caroline Hendricks, Bobby J. Howlett, Travis A. Knight, Cher Alvarez, Director Felix Barrett, Playwright Levi Holloway and "Melting Pot" Co-Producer Simon Friend
Signage at The August Wilson Theatre