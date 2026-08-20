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Photos: Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway

Paranormal Activity stars Cher Álvarez, Travis A. Knight, Shannon Cochran, and Eva Kaminsky.

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Previews are now underway for Paranormal Activity, which began Broadway performances on Friday, August 14, 2026, and officially opens Tuesday, August 25, 2026 at the August Wilson Theatre for a strictly limited, 20-week run. The company just met the press and you can check out photos from inside the big day below!

Paranormal Activity on Broadway stars Cher Álvarez as Lou, Travis A. Knight as James, Shannon Cochran as Carolanne, and Eva Kaminsky as Etheline Cotgrave with understudies Caron BuinisCaroline Hendricks and Michael Holding. Álvarez, Knight, Cochran, Buinis, Hendricks, Kaminsky, and Holding are all making their Broadway debuts and reprising their roles from previous productions across North America. Paranormal Activity is written by Levi Holloway and directed by Felix Barrett.

James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape their past, but they soon discover that places aren’t haunted, people are… With an original story inspired by the film franchise, Paranormal Activity reimagines the modern ghost story with an intimacy that only live theatre can provide.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway Image


Shannon Cochran, Eva Kaminsky, Cher Alvarez and Travis A. Knight

Photos: Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway Image


Shannon Cochran, Eva Kaminsky, Cher Alvarez and Travis A. Knight

Photos: Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway Image


Playwright Levi Holloway, Shannon Cochran, Eva Kaminsky, Cher Alvarez, Travis A. Knight and Director Felix Barrett

Photos: Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway Image


Playwright Levi Holloway, Shannon Cochran, Eva Kaminsky, Cher Alvarez, Travis A. Knight, Director Felix Barrett and "Melting Pot" Co-Producer Simon Friend

Photos: Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway Image


Eva Kaminsky, Shannon Cochran, Cher Alvarez and Travis A. Knight

Photos: Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway Image


Eva Kaminsky, Shannon Cochran, Cher Alvarez and Travis A. Knight

Photos: Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway Image


Eva Kaminsky, Shannon Cochran, Cher Alvarez and Travis A. Knight

Photos: Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway Image


Shannon Cochran

Photos: Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway Image


Shannon Cochran

Photos: Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway Image


Eva Kaminsky

Photos: Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway Image


Eva Kaminsky

Photos: Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway Image


Travis A. Knight

Photos: Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway Image


Travis A. Knight

Photos: Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway Image


Cher Alvarez

Photos: Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway Image


Cher Alvarez

Photos: Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway Image


Playwright Levi Holloway

Photos: Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway Image


Playwright Levi Holloway

Photos: Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway Image


Director Felix Barrett and Playwright Levi Holloway

Photos: Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway Image


Director Felix Barrett and Playwright Levi Holloway

Photos: Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway Image


Director Felix Barrett and Playwright Levi Holloway

Photos: Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway Image


Director Felix Barrett

Photos: Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway Image


Director Felix Barrett

Photos: Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway Image


Caroline Hendricks

Photos: Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway Image


Caroline Hendricks

Photos: Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway Image


Bobby J. Howlett

Photos: Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway Image


Bobby J. Howlett

Photos: Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway Image


Caron Buinis

Photos: Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway Image


Caron Buinis

Photos: Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway Image


Michael Holding

Photos: Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway Image


Michael Holding

Photos: Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway Image


Playwright Levi Holloway, Director Felix Barrett and "Melting Pot" Co-Producer Simon Friend

Photos: Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway Image


Michael Holding, Caron Buinis, Shannon Cochran, Eva Kamisky, Caroline Hendricks, Bobby J. Howlett, Travis A. Knight, Cher Alvarez, Director Felix Barrett, Playwright Levi Holloway and "Melting Pot" Co-Producer Simon Friend

Photos: Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway Image


Signage at The August Wilson Theatre

Buy Tickets to Paranormal Activity

More on this show: Cast Set For PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway and in Boston · 6/2/2026


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