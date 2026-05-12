Photos: Martin Short, Andrea Martin & More Attend MARTY, LIFE IS SHORT Hollywood Screening

On Wednesday, May 6, Netflix hosted a special screening of Marty, Life Is Short, a new documentary about Tony Award-winning performer Martin Short, at the historic Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood. Take a look at photos from the event below.

The film, which explores the life and career of the beloved comedian, was celebrated with an audience of friends, collaborators, and special guests, including Short's Godspell co-stars Eugene Levy and Andrea Martin and his Only Murders in the Building co-star Selena Gomez.

Other guests in attendance included Martin Short and his family, Lawrence Kasdan (Director), Sara Bernstein (Producer), Meredith Kaulfers (Producer), Christopher St. John (Producer), Justin Wilkes (Producer), Blair Foster (Producer), Brian Grazer (Executive Producer), and Jimmy Kimmel, Benny Blanco, Kate Hudson, Billy Crystal, Jerry Seinfeld, Paul Shaffer, and more.

The film highlights Short's career through classic clips, fresh interviews and star-studded, never-before-seen home movies. Interviews from several of Short's colleagues and collaborators can be seen in the trailer, including those with Steve Martin, Eugene Levy, and the late, great Catherine O'Hara.

The doc is directed by Lawrence Kasdan with Sara Bernstein, Meredith Kaulfers, Christopher St. John, Justin Wilkes, Kasdan, and Blair Foster as producers. Brian Grazer and Ron Howard served as executive producers through their Imagine Documentaries, a division of Imagine Entertainment, the production company behind the film. It is now available to stream on Netflix.

Short has appeared on Broadway in the fictional autobiographical show Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me, The Goodbye Girl, and Little Me, which earned him a Tony Award. Onscreen, he is known for roles in movies like Three Amigos, Clifford, and Father of the Bride, along with his current role as theater director Oliver Putnum in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. He also has starred in the stage version of The Producers, the TV musical Hairspray Live!, and the musical series Schmigadoon!

During a recent interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Short teased that he and his Only Murders in the Building co-star, Meryl Streep, are working together on a Broadway show. Watch him discuss the project here.

Photo Credit: Art Streiber for Netflix



Ted Sarandos and DENNIS MILLER



Kate Hudson



Andrea Martin



Billy Crystal and Lawrence Kasdan



Lawrence Kasdan and Martin Short



DENNIS MILLER



Christopher St. John, Lawrence Kasdan, JUSTIN WILKES, Sara Bernstein, MEREDITH KAULFERS



Brian Grazer



DAN LIN, ADAM DEL DEO, Paul Shaffer, Eugene Levy, Kate Hudson, Martin Short, Lawrence Kasdan and Ted Sarandos



Ted Sarandos and Eugene Levy



Eugene Levy and Martin Short



Kate Hudson and Martin Short



Eugene Levy and Martin Short



Kate Hudson and Martin Short



Selena Gomez and Martin Short



Paul Shaffer



Selena Gomez and Martin Short



Eugene Levy, Paul Shaffer and Lawrence Kasdan



Lawrence Kasdan and Ted Sarandos



Eugene Levy



Kate Hudson



Lawrence and Meg Kasdan



Lawrence Kasdan



Kate Hudson and Lawrence Kasdan



Martin Short



Lawrence Kasdan



Ted Sarandos, Lawrence Kasdan and Martin Short



Billy Crystal