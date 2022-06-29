Photos: Linda Lavin Celebrates LOVE NOTES At Birdland Jazz Club

On Monday, June 27, Tony Award-winner Linda Lavin returned to her musical home, Birdland, with a concert celebrating her most recent solo album, "Love Notes" (Club44 Records).

Ms. Lavin was joined on stage (as on the album) by her longtime collaborator, pianist and singer Billy Stritch, who led a band that included Aaron Weinstein on violin and mandolin, Tom Hubbard on bass, Daniel Glass on drums, and Jeff Barone on guitar. "

"Love Notes," an elegant and swinging mix of timeless standards, jazz classics and gems of the pop/rock era highlights Lavin's burnished vocals, which bring out new and unexpected shades from classic standards by Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Richard Rodgers, Vernon Duke, Steely Dan and The Eagles.

The recording was produced by Billy Stritch, with Wayne Haun serving as executive producer. To order or stream Love Notes, please visit https://lnk.to/QfnioFtM

A Tony winner for her performance in 1987's Broadway Bound, Lavin also earned Tony nominations for performances in The Last of the Red Hot Lovers, The Diary of Anne Frank, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Collected Stories, and The Lyons. Linda has also won two Drama Desk Awards, two Obie awards, and two Golden Globe awards. She was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 2010. After an impressive television career, including nine seasons starring as the title role on TV's "Alice," Linda was most recently seen weekly on CBS in "B Positive."

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey



Daniel Glass, Jeff Barone, Tom Hubbard, Aaron Weinstein, Linda Lavin, Billy Stritch



Linda Lavin, Billy Stritch



Aaron Weinstein



Tom Hubbard



Billy Stritch, Aaron Weinstein, Linda Lavin



Linda Lavin, Billy Stritch



Daniel Glass



Linda Lavin, Scott Ellis



Mark Sendroff, Linda Lavin



Nancy McKeon, Linda Lavin, Barbara McKeon, Steve Bakunas



Marilyn Maye, Linda Lavin



Katie Erbe, Linda Lavin



Linda Lavin, Kate Jennings Grant



Linda Lavin, Michele Lee



Billy Stritch, Linda Lavin, Wayne Haun