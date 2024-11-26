Photos: Lea Salonga, THE OUTSIDERS Cast & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished holiday traditions, is getting ready to hit the streets of New York City. Check out reharsal photos here!

This year’s Macy’s Parade will feature the biggest stars in entertainment, including Bishop Briggs, Kylie Cantrall, Chlöe, Dan + Shay, Dasha, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Coco Jones, Walker Hayes, Ariana Madix, Joey McIntyre, Idina Menzel, Natti Natasha, T-Pain, Rachel Platten, Lea Salonga, The Temptations, The War and Treaty, Alex Warren and Sebastián Yatra. Dance sensation Charli D’Amelio and ballet dancers Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia will join the lineup with captivating performances. Stars Jonathan Bennett, Liza Colón-Zayas, Tom Kenny, Ginna Claire Mason and members of WNBA Champions, New York Liberty with Ellie the Elephant will also make special appearances. Joining the celebration to cut the ribbon and kick off the Parade will be a special appearance by acclaimed actress Alison Brie, the star of the Macy’s 2024 holiday campaign.

This year’s official national broadcast will include performances from Death Becomes Her, Hell’s Kitchen and The Outsiders as well as the iconic Radio City Rockettes.

Additionally, Idina Mezel will return to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this year to perform from the BronxZoo’s “Wondrous World of Wildlife” float. Menzel will sing “Great Escape” from her next Broadway project- Redwood.

Other performers will include Jennifer Hudson, Kylie Minogue, and Billy Porter, with special appearances by Cynthia Erivo, and Cole Escola.

Learn how to watch the parade HERE!

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy