Photos: Lea Salonga, THE OUTSIDERS Cast & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished holiday traditions, is getting ready to hit the streets of New York City. Check out reharsal photos here! 

This year’s Macy’s Parade will feature the biggest stars in entertainment, including Bishop Briggs, Kylie Cantrall, Chlöe, Dan + Shay, Dasha, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Coco Jones, Walker Hayes, Ariana Madix, Joey McIntyre, Idina Menzel, Natti Natasha, T-Pain, Rachel Platten, Lea Salonga, The Temptations, The War and Treaty, Alex Warren and Sebastián Yatra. Dance sensation Charli D’Amelio and ballet dancers Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia will join the lineup with captivating performances. Stars Jonathan Bennett, Liza Colón-Zayas, Tom Kenny, Ginna Claire Mason and members of WNBA Champions, New York Liberty with Ellie the Elephant will also make special appearances. Joining the celebration to cut the ribbon and kick off the Parade will be a special appearance by acclaimed actress Alison Brie, the star of the Macy’s 2024 holiday campaign. 

This year’s official national broadcast will include performances from Death Becomes Her, Hell’s Kitchen and The Outsiders as well as the iconic Radio City Rockettes. 

Additionally, Idina Mezel will return to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this year to perform from the BronxZoo’s “Wondrous World of Wildlife” float. Menzel will sing “Great Escape” from her next Broadway project- Redwood.

Other performers will include Jennifer HudsonKylie Minogue, and Billy Porter, with special appearances by Cynthia Erivo, and Cole Escola

Learn how to watch the parade HERE!

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy  

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Rehearsals
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Rehearsals

Spirit of America Cheer
Spirit of America Cheer

Spirit of America Cheer
Spirit of America Cheer

AUM Dance Creations
AUM Dance Creations

AUM Dance Creations
AUM Dance Creations

Alan Muraoka
Alan Muraoka

Lea Salonga
Lea Salonga

Elmo
Elmo

Elmo and Lea Salonga
Elmo and Lea Salonga

Elmo and Lea Salonga
Elmo and Lea Salonga

Lake Hamilton High School Marching Band
Lake Hamilton High School Marching Band

Dan Berry
Dan Berry

Brody Grant
Brody Grant

Brody Grant
Brody Grant

The Cast of The Outsiders
The Cast of The Outsiders

Brody Grant and Sky Lakota-Lynch
Brody Grant and Sky Lakota-Lynch

Sky Lakota-Lynch
Sky Lakota-Lynch

Tilly Evans-Krueger
Tilly Evans-Krueger

Disney Cruise Lines Mickey Mouse
Disney Cruise Lines Mickey Mouse

Goofy, Donald Duck, Minnie Mouse and Pluto
Goofy, Donald Duck, Minnie Mouse and Pluto

Goofy
Goofy

Tiptoe
Tiptoe

Spirit of American Dance
Spirit of American Dance

Johanna Moise and Michael Graceffa
Johanna Moise and Michael Graceffa

Sir Brock Warren
Sir Brock Warren

Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard
Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard

Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams

Jonesboro High School Majestic Marching Cardinals
Jonesboro High School Majestic Marching Cardinals

Circus Vazquez
Circus Vazquez

Circus Vazquez
Circus Vazquez

Joey McIntyre
Joey McIntyre

The Radio City Rockettes
The Radio City Rockettes

The Radio City Rockettes
The Radio City Rockettes

The Radio City Rockettes
The Radio City Rockettes

Gianna Harris and Maleah Joi Moon
Gianna Harris and Maleah Joi Moon

Maleah Joi Moon
Maleah Joi Moon

Maleah Joi Moon
Maleah Joi Moon

Shoshana Bean and Maleah Joi Moon
Shoshana Bean and Maleah Joi Moon

Onyxx Noel and Gianna Harris
 Onyxx Noel and Gianna Harris




