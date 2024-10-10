Photos: Kerry Butler, L Morgan Lee & More in FIORELLO! at Classic Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Classic Stage Company presented a one-night-only benefit performance of Fiorello!, the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical with a book by six-time Tony Award winner George Abbott and Jerome Weidman, music by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Bock, and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Sheldon Harnick. Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall, Fiorello! was CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater on Monday, October 7 at 7pm. Check out photos here!



The cast featured Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as Fiorello LaGuardia, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler as Marie, Robert Creighton, as Floyd, Billy Cohen as Neil, Tony Award nominee Andy Grotelueschen as Morris, Tony Award nominee L Morgan Lee as Mitzi, Krysta Rodriguez as Thea, Tony Award nominee Sarah Stiles as Dora, Nik Walker as Marino, and Major Attaway, Todd Buonopane, Rick Crom, Alan H. Green Shawna Hamic, and Branch Woodman as the Political Hacks. Alex Finke, Leah Horowitz, Claire Saunders, and Aurelia Williams rounded out the ensemble.



The name’s LaGuardia! Long before he was worthy of having an airport bear his name, Fiorello LaGuardia was an irascible New Yorker determined to represent the powerless against the all-powerful Tammany Hall. On his way to becoming a beloved mayor, he would face love, loss, and an unwelcoming political machine. This 1959 musical comedy by legendary songwriters Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick and book writers George Abbott and Jerome Weidman took home the Pulitzer Prize and remains as illuminating as ever about the ins, outs, and upside downs of our elections.